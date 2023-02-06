After responding to several thousand incidents and spending copious hours training, the Denton Fire Department took a breather last week to reflect on a busy year and reward some of its personnel.
At the Fire Department’s annual banquet, attendees learned that 2022 was a busy year for Denton’s firefighters. They worked on a total of 21,955 incidents last year. That's 1,774 more incidents than in 2021.
When they’re not on the scene of a fire or medical emergency, firefighters are required to complete continued education. Denton’s firefighters spent 56,664 hours training in 2022.
Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges told the banquet’s crowd that he attributes the department’s successes to generations of hardworking members and supportive community leaders.
“Department retirees laid the foundation years ago by establishing a department that is reliable to our citizens and credible,” Hedges said. “Our current members are evolving into a department that manages any type of emergency they’re called upon with haste while delivering the knowledge and skills necessary. … This is an amazing department that I’m very proud to be a part of."
A few individuals were recognized for their exemplary work with in the department. The first of those awarded, Capt. Charlie Schenck, retired in 2022 after 30 years of service.
Over those three decades, Schenck was integral in the department’s public education efforts, establishing Denton’s Clowns on Fire. This group of clowns visits elementary schools in and around Denton to spread information on emergency safety.
“It was a great 30 years at the department,” Schenck told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “I enjoyed every minute of it. I feel very positive for [the department’s] future. It’s going to do nothing but go up and continue to get better and better.”
The department gave out its 2022 “of the year” awards, which are determined by a peer vote. Mike Tucker was named officer of the year. Tucker was awarded for his expert leadership of the department’s bomb squad, his compassionate approach to teamwork and his willingness to go above and beyond for others. Tucker could not attend the banquet as he was sick.
Gerrad Friend was named driver of the year for his efforts in training countless EMS officers, mentorship to new firefighters, as well as his assistance in strengthening the Retirement Pension Board.
Having spent nearly eight years with the Denton Fire Department, Friend said he’s loved being a part of the team.
Delante Bell was named firefighter of the year for his friendly, humorous and helpful attitude at work, his education efforts as a fire instructor and his constant desire to hone his craft. Bell said it’s been awesome and overwhelming to by recognized by his peers.
“I’m very appreciative of my department,” he said. “It’s everything I thought of and more. There’s good times and there have been bad times. But it’s been nothing but support for 15 years coming into this months.”
Joel Edgar was named rookie of the year for his leadership among the other rookies and his approachable attitude when it comes to the public. The department commended him for his eagerness to learn.
Marlon Belcher, John Carnal and Greg Ford were all awarded employee of the year for their work as emergency vehicle technicians. The department said the group serves as “the backbone” of the team for their efforts in keeping the department’s vehicles in ship shape.
Lastly, the department recognized its dispatchers for their efforts in coordinating emergency fire and EMS response. Nicholas Ware was named as dispatcher of the year for his professionalism and teamwork. Ware achieved 88.8% compliance in his medical emergency dispatch compliance review.
As the Denton Fire Department celebrated its accomplishments, neighboring departments helped backfill Denton’s stations so more personnel could attend the banquet. Chief Hedges thanked the Aubrey, Justin, Lake Cities, Lewisville and Little Elm Fire departments and Denton County Emergency Services District 1 for their assistance.
