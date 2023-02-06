After responding to several thousand incidents and spending copious hours training, the Denton Fire Department took a breather last week to reflect on a busy year and reward some of its personnel.

At the fire department’s annual banquet, attendees learned that 2022 was a busy year for Denton’s firefighters. They worked on a total of 21,955 incidents last year. That was 1,774 more incidents than in 2021.

Fire banquet pin
Denton Fire Department staff were honored Friday night at the department's annual banquet.
fire banquet pose
Posing with Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, Gerald Friend, left, was named driver of the year for his efforts in training countless EMS officers, mentorship to new firefighters, as well as his assistance in strengthening the Retirement Pension Board.
Fire banquet group
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

