Denton County’s local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens celebrated 40 years Friday. Members say the Latino community has made strides since the chapter’s beginnings in 1981 — but also that there’s much work still to be done.
LULAC began in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1929. It credits itself as the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States, aimed at advancing the living situations and opportunity for Hispanic Americans. It wasn’t until 1981 that the organization came to Denton County, with local council 4366 stationed in Denton.
Denton’s council celebrated 40 years Friday at Rudy’s BBQ, in addition to naming officers for Denton, Ryan and Guyer high schools. It also took contributions for its most visible program: its college scholarship awards, which give out hundreds of thousands of dollars to seniors. Original member Isabella Piña-Hinojosa said that program has been the focus since the beginning.
“Education and scholarships have been the main focus of the Denton LULAC,” Piña-Hinojosa said. “We have continued to persevere and have members continue to join us, and there’s been some of us here since the beginning. It’s still a group that is strong in its roots.”
But education isn’t the only contribution the group has made. LULAC participates in several events and works to increase Latino representation in governmental bodies. In fact, current president Alfredo Sanchez said voting is at the top of the list for next year.
“One of the biggest issues for us is the number of Latinos here in Texas, that we’d like to get them more involved in voting,” Sanchez said. “That’s where our biggest impact is. Whether it’s Democrat or Republican, getting them out to vote and having their voice heard.”
Sanchez said he thinks things are moving in the right direction for the Hispanic community, but that there’s still a lot that needs to be done. One of the challenges, he said, is the inherent diversity of the group.
“We [tend to] throw everybody into one big bowl, but there’s a lot of our Hispanic community that’s been here for a long time, that go back to the 1700s or 1600s,” Sanchez said. “We have to learn to differentiate between those that have been citizens for decades and those that just arrived. … We have to deal with new immigrants much different than those who have been here for generations.”
Sanchez said he wants more recognition for the community’s accomplishments — and wants to get more young people interested in making important decisions.
“Trying to get more of our young people interested in politics and having them run for offices,” Sanchez said. “They are capable. … They can be more involved in the community and be leaders in the community.”
Longtime member Piña-Hinojosa has similar hopes for the local LULAC council and the Latino community as a whole.
“What’s in the future for Denton is what’s in the future for LULAC,” Piña-Hinojosa said. “We want to continue growing. Hopefully the new generations will continue to step up for the league.”