Strickland Middle School students put on headsets Friday morning to watch Yankho, a virtual reality film experience of a Malawian mother’s dreams being altered for her daughter due to the challenge of rural poverty.
This was a new part of the Denton Black Film Festival that gave attendees a glimpse into the future at a free two-day Technology, Education & Culture Expo at the Denton Civic Center.
Attendees and local students got the chance to ask technology providers, developers, brands, marketers, gaming designers, innovators, advocates and evangelists about their career paths.
One of the organizations there, the nonprofit Orant Charities Africa, aims to make a sustainable impact in Malawi through holistic, local and data-driven approaches to supporting women and communities.
Executive director John Tenny said the nonprofit wanted to show viewers the struggles of the nation of Malawi using virtual reality.
The film allows viewers to follow a Malawian mother’s dreams for her daughter as they are altered due to the challenge of rural poverty. The film shows commonalities within families, relationships and communities.
“We think that the Orant Charities VR film Yankho does a really good job of immersing viewers in the real life of rural Malawi,” Tenny said.
David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, was the festival’s keynote speaker at the expo and talked about his profession.
Williams is responsible for hyper-automation and emerging technology to transform customer and employee experiences and cost structure for his organization.
Williams told the crowd Friday morning that the first component of technology is imagination and the mind since the mind has the “endless possibility of ideas.”
He recalled the safety and security issues AT&T was having during the COVID-19 lockdown that made people work remotely.
The issue for AT&T, he said, was that workers weren’t allowed to have access to sensitive information from clients, which includes Social Security numbers and credit cards. It sparked safety and privacy issues.
Williams detailed how he and his team were able to create AT&T Secure Link, an innovation that enabled 40,000 people to work from home without worrying about security risks. Williams was honored as the Legacy Award recipient as the Black Engineer of the Year for his efforts.
“The key point I’m trying to say is we have to fully adopt the technology,” Williams said. “To fully appreciate it and to fully utilize it so that we can extract the value from it and get us to the next thing.”
Williams told the crowd to start having a “business mind” and not to give up on the small ideas they can come up with.
Another thing Williams mentioned was how fast Chat GPT, an open artificial intelligence generator, is changing the way people and technology work.
“If before it took me two weeks to write 800 lines of code, and now I can do it in 30 seconds, how much further can we go?” Williams said about Chat GPT.
Ernest Huffman, an aviation planning and education program manager at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, also spoke to a group of students and attendees at the expo about his profession.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments’ purpose, he said, is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication and make joint decisions.
Huffman said his role is in aviation system planning, career education and integrating unmanned aircraft systems.
“We do the aviation system planning in the region, and we plan the configuration for the airports to make sure that they have the money that they need in our region,” Huffman said.
Huffman said being in the aviation field allows a person to work as an aerospace engineer, airline pilot, air traffic controller or work with drones.
Huffman told the crowd the importance of getting a degree in aviation.
“The higher you go in education, the higher you’re guaranteed to earn in that standard, no matter what industry you get into,” Huffman said.
