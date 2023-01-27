Yankho in vr
A Strickland Middle School student watches Yankho, a virtual reality film, during the first day of the Denton Black Film Festival’s Technology, Education & Culture Expo at the Denton Civic Center on Friday morning.

Strickland Middle School students put on headsets Friday morning to watch Yankho, a virtual reality film experience of a Malawian mother’s dreams being altered for her daughter due to the challenge of rural poverty.

This was a new part of the Denton Black Film Festival that gave attendees a glimpse into the future at a free two-day Technology, Education & Culture Expo at the Denton Civic Center.

David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, was the Denton Black Film Festival’s keynote speaker during Friday’s expo.
Ernest Huffman, an aviation planning and education program manager at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, speaks to a group of students and attendees about his aviation profession at the TEC Expo on Friday.

