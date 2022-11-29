Demeter’s Kitchen, a cottage bakery in Denton, is revitalizing people’s relationships with bread. The bakery is named in honor of Demeter, the Greek goddess of harvest, wheat, bread and agriculture who cultivated fertility for humankind.
Owner Catie Cohen is not a classically trained baker, but rather a chemical engineer who felt called to something more.
“I left my career in the corporate world and found joy in baking and I fell in love with the process of baking sourdough,” Cohen said.
Mindful of the tenuous relationship between women and carbohydrates, Cohen plunged into researching the health and history of whole grains. Determined to learn by doing, Cohen began working in local bakeries and baked bread as a daily ritual.
After watching an episode of “Chef’s Table” featuring Nancy Silverton, an American chef and renowned baker, Cohen felt inspired and compelled.
“Silverton is so scientific in her approach to baking; I also have a process-oriented brain and she made me feel like I could make a business process for making bread that resulted in an end product I care about,” Cohen said.
For Cohen, the keystone to her business is her employees. She has created a sustainable work environment, which is fundamental to Demeter’s measurement of success.
“I want our employees to feel stability and support in their role here and I want our community to grow in understanding and relationship with whole grains,” Cohen said.
Ever the engineer, Cohen solves problems through process, so to create consistency for the bakery, she created block schedules for employees and weekly online ordering opportunities for customers.
“On Fridays, we would spend six hours delivering bread to all our local customers. The response was incredible,” Cohen said.
Concerned with the bad relationship between carbohydrates and diet culture, Cohen wants to address the growing demonization of bread.
“For centuries, bread was a major protein that was a daily staple and could be stored through winter, [and] that gets lost in our discussions about bread,” Cohen said. “I would love if women would experience bread as something satiating, satisfying and safe.”
The bakery sells more than just bread; its online menu frequently changes but can include items like buckwheat chocolate chip cookies, caramelized onion hummus, apple pie beer scones, country beer mustard, spice blends and more.
Locals can order online for pick up at the Bearded Monk at 122 E. McKinney St. in Denton, and at Coral Reef Coffee Co. at 310 E. Round Grove Road, Suite 300, in Lewisville. Fresh-baked loaves range from $10 to $14 and can be ordered online in advance or bought at the Denton, Robson Ranch and Coppell farmers markets. Customers can order online for home delivery or swing by the bakery on Thursdays and Fridays for pickup.
Demeter’s Kitchen also offers breadmaking classes, such as its Sourdough 101 workshop, and sells sourdough starter to home bakers.