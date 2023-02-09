With Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean locals can’t enjoy spending time with their significant other during the weekend before Valentine's Day. In fact, that might even be better.
Several events are happening throughout this weekend that could, just maybe, make your date fall in love with you.
Don’t have a date or don’t know what to give your partner to celebrate this day of love? We've got you covered. There are also Valentine-related markets and workshops during the weekend that will impress your partner.
Perhaps you actually hate Valentine’s Day and just want to hang out with your lady friends? That counts as love, too. There are also several Galentine’s Day events on the calendar in Denton that are more about celebrating friendship.
Friday
My Little Valentine Family Dance
- Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- More info: Tickets are $15 at the door, and children under 2 are free
Celebrate with your family during Valentine’s dance, which will include a DJ, photo op station, themed activities, light refreshments and a complimentary candy bar.
Saturday
Lovers Lane Valentine’s Day Market
- Where: Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St.
- When: 1-4 p.m.
- More info
Running behind on finding the perfect gift? The Lovers Lane market will have about a dozen local vendors to browse and shop — for your partner or yourself.
Valentine's Origami Class
- Where: Avoca Coffee Roasters, 500 Fort Worth Drive
- When: 2-4 p.m.
- Tickets and more info
Make a grand gesture for Valentine's Day and learn how to make origami heart cards for your lover. There will also be origami flower bouquets and framed origami insects for sale. Tickets are $15.
Adapted Rec Sweetheart Ball
- Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- More info and tickets
Bring your loved one for dinner and dance during a special Valentine’s ball, open to ages 16 and up. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the dance. Unfortunately, only tickets for the dance are available now, which are $15.
'Bridesmaids' Movie Party
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Denton, 3220 Town Center Trail
- When: 6 p.m.
- Get tickets
Although Bridesmaids isn't specifically Valentine’s Day related, it’s still a great movie about love and friendship. We say it's practical date idea that your significant other may enjoy.
Valloween 2023
- Where: Andy's Denton, 122 N. Locust St.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Tickets and more info
Andy's isn't about the love, instead it's putting on the third annual Valloween — a night to celebrate dress up, get spooky and celebrate Halloween one more time. There's a great lineup of bands (also in costume), all to stay far removed from romance and affection.
Sunday
Galentine’s Day
- Where: Lucky Lou’s, 1207 W. Hickory St.
- When: Noon-4 p.m.
- More info
Galentine's Day is like Valentine's Day, but just for the gals. Celebrate a day of friendship with your lady friends with drinks and activities, which will include painting, a DJ, photo contest and local vendor market. Drink specials include $4 pinot grigio and pinot noir and $5 glitter Champagne. No men allowed.
Monday
Galentine's Day Polymer Clay Accessories Workshop
- The DIME Store, 118 E. McKinney St.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- More info and tickets
Drink and eat chocolate while making polymer clay accessories with the gals during a special event at the DIME Store. Materials will be provided to make your choice of barrettes or earrings. Tickets are $48 and include all materials, and must be reserved in advance.
Tuesday
American Legion Hall Valentine's Dinner and Dance
- Where: American Legion Senior Center, 629 Lakey St.
- When: 6-9:30 p.m.
- More info
Grab your partner, your galentine or just your best group of friends to celebrate the day of love and enjoy a drink and dance just for ages 50 and older. Admission is $10.
