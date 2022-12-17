Residents and Denton city officials gathered at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday morning to place wreaths on the graves of military service members whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action.
Participants also placed memorial wreaths for each branch of the armed services.
The Denton Parks and Recreation hosted the event and supplied the wreaths as part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, which is commemorated nationwide at more than 3,400 locations.
“Today, we come to gather to remember freedom comes with a price, a heavy price,” assistant city manager Frank Dixon told the crowd. “Lying here before us in this cemetery and in cemeteries across this country, there are men and women that have had to make the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives so that we can live in freedom.
The event also is an opportunity to teach younger generations, said Arianna Bencid, the special events supervisor for the city’s parks and recreation department.
“It’s not just to remember veterans, it’s about teaching the next generation the legacy that they [veterans] left behind,” Bencid said. “And just teaching them to honor those members, and hopefully, one day, they might get the call, too.”
Bencid said planning for the event, which involved searching for a host cemetery, started back in January with the help of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization.
“We had a great group of people in our parks and recreation team who led the charge on that and were able to get us set up and got lots of sponsors and veterans and volunteer groups to come out and donate their time,” Bencid said.
Dixon told the crowd the U.S. was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and liberty. He said the nation stands as a beacon of liberty and freedom to the world and he thanked those who gave their lives to protect it.
“We reflect on our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members and all of those who have served and continue to serve in defense of our country,” Dixon said.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth thanked the parks department, veterans and anyone who helped organize the event.
Hudspeth told the crowd it’s an honor and a privilege for the city to recognize veterans and said he hopes the city can continue to honor those who have served.
“What a great opportunity for us all to come together and recognize those that serve,” Hudspeth said.
Bencid said there was good turnout at the event.
“We’re just excited that this event went so well, and we’re hoping to do it again next year,” Bencid said.
