General assistance & resources
- For information about resources through the city of Denton, visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.
- To patronize local businesses with adapted service through online sales, deliveries, curbside service, appointments only or virtual visits, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/support-local-businesses.
Donate, volunteer or get assistance
- Visit Denton ISD’s updates and information page at www.dentonisd.org/covid19. During the school closure, students can pick up breakfast and lunch on weekdays at several dozen locations around Denton ISD. For locations and more information, visit www.dentonisd.org/meals.
- Visit United Way of Denton County’s resource page at www.unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19-resources.
- Visit Serve Denton’s resource page at www.servedenton.org/coronavirus.
Resources for businesses & workers
- To apply for Small Business Administration Disaster Loans (Gov. Greg Abbott has requested that the SBA declare Texas eligible for small businesses and most private nonprofits), visit www.cityofdenton.com/covid19business.
- To file for unemployment benefits, visit twc.texas.gov or call 1-800-939-6631. The site has been experiencing a high volume of usage and advises people to try using the site later if they experience problems.
- To seek employment, visit the Texas Workforce Commission's comprehensive job board at WorkInTexas.com.