Denton ISD meals
Volunteers distribute lunches to students at Owsley Park on March 20. Denton ISD is providing weekday breakfast and lunch to students at designated locations.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

General assistance & resources

Donate, volunteer or get assistance

Resources for businesses & workers

  • To apply for Small Business Administration Disaster Loans (Gov. Greg Abbott has requested that the SBA declare Texas eligible for small businesses and most private nonprofits), visit www.cityofdenton.com/covid19business.
  • To file for unemployment benefits, visit twc.texas.gov or call 1-800-939-6631. The site has been experiencing a high volume of usage and advises people to try using the site later if they experience problems. 
  • To seek employment, visit the Texas Workforce Commission's comprehensive job board at WorkInTexas.com.

