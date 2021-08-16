Although the merger between the Corinth and Lake Dallas police departments is just a study for now, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner says both departments want to make it work so the merger can be permanent.
The Lake Dallas and Corinth city councils approved the interlocal agreements to study a police department merger on June 22 and Aug. 5, respectively. One of the main reasons Garner said the departments want a merger to work out is so they can make sure both their cities and Shady Shores have quick police response for emergency and non-emergency calls, especially during times when every officer at one department is tied up and can't respond to a call.
Both departments have recently ramped up the number of meetings and will meet even more in the next coming weeks as they prepare to officially begin the merger study on Sept. 1. Between looking at both departments’ policies, talking with Lake Dallas command staff and jumping from one meeting to the next, Garner said he’s excited for this opportunity — whether he gets a desk and office or just a closet and chair in Lake Dallas.
“[My days], they’re going to be busier for sure,” Garner said about handling two departments. “And what people want in the way of communication and personal contact from me will help me dictate how busy those days are. … I think the first day will be just taking a look at how things are working so far and trying to identify anything that needs tweaked.”
Garner has been Corinth’s police chief since 2019, and now he will serve as Lake Dallas’ interim police chief during the merger study, a role that came with the interlocal agreements to conduct the study.
He has about 19 years of experience as a police chief, with time under his belt at the Greeley Police Department in northern Colorado for 12 years and the Fort Lupton Police Department north of Denver before that.
About 30 years of Garner’s policing experience comes from the Lakewood Police Department, also in the Denver metro area. Garner said he’s the 64th police chief to come out of Lakewood, and added the department has since churned out about 20 more.
The officers at both the Corinth and Lake Dallas police departments aren’t complete strangers to each other. The towns are separated mostly by Interstate 35E, and it’s common for both to respond to crashes on the highway, helping each other out more often than not. Garner said some of the night-shift officers at both departments get together for coffee some nights.
Now, they’ll be around to support each other on more frequent calls if one department doesn’t have any officers available to dispatch in Lake Dallas, Corinth or Shady Shores, which contracts with Corinth for police services.
Although the votes didn’t come until recently, Garner said both departments started working out details in June to figure out how they were going to work together.
Garner said the Corinth Police Department has been recognized for its best practices by the Texas Police Chiefs Association, and that the Lake Dallas Police Department is working toward that. After looking at both department’s policies, he said he found almost no difference, so he doesn’t expect they’ll change how they police.
Lake Dallas police Lt. Adam Sawyer, who has been at the department for 17 years, said a merger between the two departments is a topic that predates his time.
“If we’re able to create that one department, at the end of this study, we’ll be able to say we’ll give you a better quality police department to give a better quality of life each city is looking for,” Sawyer said.
Staff from both departments have started talking about the big stuff, such as making sure traffic tickets Corinth officers write in Lake Dallas go to the Lake Dallas Municipal Court rather than their own. Garner said he’s sure other little things will come up the very first day.
“There’s a lot of little intricacies we’ll have to get figured out and get set in place,” Sawyer said. “If Lake Dallas responds to a call in Corinth and takes an offense report, [if] that report will be processed under a Corinth report number, if their investigators will [continue] it.”
Evidence is another matter Garner said he thinks will come up on day one. Will evidence in Corinth's jurisdiction, collected by Lake Dallas police, be stored at the Corinth Police Department or will it go with Lake Dallas police?
On the topic of peer support, Sawyer said the knowledge that each department has more officers helping them out could help alleviate the stress of being understaffed.
The main point Garner said he wants to get across is that both departments will put in their all to make the merger work. On paper, the study will last from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022, but discussions at City Council meetings estimated the study could last 18 months at the longest.
“I think [the length] will depend on just how smoothly things are going and if the two city councils see a need to extend it a little further,” Garner said. “The goal for both departments is to make this work extremely well,” he said. “I know that’s what Lt. Sawyer and I want, and I believe all of us are on board with the same desire.”
The city of Corinth is hiring a consultant to write a formal report on the study. That report will be due in July 2022.
At the end of the day, Garner said he thinks it would be best for the country to have larger police departments than many smaller departments.
“For one thing, it’s hard for really small departments to have all the resources you need to do a good job,” he said. “When you can combine departments and combine resources, generally, you can do a better job.”