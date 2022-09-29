 Skip to main content
Coach missing one big motivation for third 450-mile bike ride

Jeannette Krupp
Jeannette Krupp will ride 450 miles on a bike across the Midwest to bring awareness to drug addiction, which caused her brother's death in 2021. Krupp is the strength and conditioning coach at Denton High School.

 By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com

Frustrated with feeling powerless as her brother battled addiction, Denton High School’s conditioning coach Jeannette Krupp knew she had to do something to bring awareness and empathy to the nation’s overdose epidemic. So, she put her athleticism to the test and embarked on a 450-mile bike ride.

Jeannette wanted to help people understand that just because someone struggles with substance abuse, that doesn’t mean they are any less human or deserving of compassion and support.

Courtesy Jeannette Krupp Jeannette Krupp and brother Karl Krupp IV hug after she finished the first Bike450 in 2018. Karl gathered a group of motorcyclists to escort Jeannette to the finish line. Jeannette, Denton High’s conditioning coach, will begin her third Bike450 on Monday in Cincinnati, but Karl won’t be at the finish line this year after dying from an overdose in 2021.
Jeannette visits Karl's grave with his two youngest daughters. Karl's children live with Jeannette and Karl's parents.
After her brother's passing, Jeannette got a tattoo to commemorate him. The tattoo depicts him riding his motorcycle when he escorted her during the first Bike450.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

