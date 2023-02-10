With Valentine’s Day landing on a Tuesday this year, it may be time to start preparing your date with your significant other. If you're not celebrating this weekend and saving the celebration, mid-week dates should still be special.
Several local restaurants and entertainment spots around Denton would be the perfect places for a casual, fun or fancy date.
While some restaurants don’t require a reservation, it’s better to call beforehand to ensure a seat is available. (We're looking at you, Osteria Il Muro!)
Go on a casual date
LSA Burger Co, 113 W. Hickory St.
While the gourmet burger joint has a selection of burgers and drinks, it has one of the best rooftop views in the area. It’s the perfect spot for you and your significant to snap photos of the view of around the Courthouse on the Square.
Cartwright's Ranch House, 111 N. Elm St.
Do you and your partner want to relax and eat a comfy, homestyle meal? Cartwright's Ranch House has you covered. You can treat your partner to a relaxed breakfast, the weekday daily lunch specials between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., or wait until dinner. And, grab a $3 bottle of beer or mimosa.
Just have fun
Ironwood Axe Throwing, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 117
Not in the mood for dinner and want to try something active for date night? Pick up an ax and give it a throw; see who has the better aim. Have a good time casually throwing axes with your partner while drinking your BYOB drinks.
Free Play Arcade, 101 W. Hickory St.
Go back to the '80s with your date and play more than 100 selections of retro arcade games. Skee-Ball? Got it. Pac-Man? Definitely got it. Street Fighter? Yes. Pinball? Take your pick. The arcade also has a good selection of drinks to ease the mood.
A fancier date
Hannah’s Off The Square, 111 W. Mulberry St.
Cocktail hour is Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., meaning you’re in luck since Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday. Why not make it a special occasion by drinking half-price wines by the glass and $8 on select cocktails?
The restaurant also offers a variety of cuisines and a unique atmosphere with a large wine selection.
Osteria il Muro, 311 W. Congress St.
Getting on the waitlist is the easy part; getting a spot might be a little tricky since the demand is high to get a table at this Italian restaurant in downtown Denton. Reservations are usually sold out, but join the waitlist in case of any cancellations. You can impress your partner by telling them how hard it is to get a table.
Can't get a table? They do have Valentine's T-shirts available for purchase.
940's Kitchen and Cocktails, 219 W. Oak St.
940's in Denton is serving a special Valentine's menu for two that will include lamb with red wine and dijon sauce, seared scallops, fondant potatoes over a parsnip purée, asparagus and a mini strawberry cheesecake.
Queenie's Steakhouse, 115 E. Hickory St.
Take your date to an upscale modern steakhouse right off the Square. Chef Tim Love has a Valentine’s Day special for two, only available Tuesday, which costs $150 per couple and a $40 wine pairing.
Picone, 702 S. Elm St.
One of Denton's newest restaurants, this Italian spot is also offering a Valentine's special of five courses for $125 per person. The cozy spot will also have live music and entertainment on Tuesday.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.