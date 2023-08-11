The Friends of the Denton Public Libraries will have its Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, with most hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at only $1 each on Saturday.

That’s a great deal for bookworms — or thriftier shoppers can buy one of the nonprofit’s book bags for $20 and fill it up with items for no additional cost. Book bags can be brought back to a future book sale and refilled for $10.

