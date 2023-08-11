This Saturday is the latest Big Book Sale, one of the Friends of the Denton Public Libraries’ quarterly fundraising sales. The nonprofit also runs Secondhand Prose, a used bookstore inside North Branch Library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Friends of the Denton Public Libraries will have its Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, with most hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at only $1 each on Saturday.
That’s a great deal for bookworms — or thriftier shoppers can buy one of the nonprofit’s book bags for $20 and fill it up with items for no additional cost. Book bags can be brought back to a future book sale and refilled for $10.
Teri Lupo, the organization’s president, said there will be more than 5,000 books and items of different genres. Locals can easily browse the sale, she said, with books broken into genres in fiction and nonfiction categories.
For more than 15 years, the Friends of the Denton Public Libraries has supported the Denton Public Library system in its service to the community and raised money to provide library materials and equipment to improve and extend services.
Lupo said locals have continued to shop at the book sale even as digital online shopping has become the norm.
“Even as everything goes digital, there’s a very large contingent of people who love to actually hold a book,” she said. “So when they realize how inexpensive it is to be able to do that and have their own personal libraries, and actually read a paper copy of the book, I think that excites them, because most of the people who come to our book sale are actually very avid readers.”
There will also be specially priced items at the sale, including oversized books and classics. “Those are priced as we think that they should be priced,” Lupo said.
Admission is $1 at the door, or free for current Friends of the Denton Public Libraries members and free for children under 12.
Early admission for Friends members will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and general admission will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Big Book Sale is cash only, but local checks will also be accepted.
“Whenever you come to a used-book sale, you just get to browse and find something that maybe you never even knew you wanted,” Lupo said.
How you can help Denton libraries
There will be a table set up for memberships during Saturday’s event. Supporters can also get a membership online or print a membership enrollment form and bring it to North Branch Library.
When you become a member of the Friends, locals demonstrate the commitment to furthering Denton Public Library services.
