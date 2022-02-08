Births and marriages rebounded in Denton County last year after steep declines in 2020.
Births were up 10% at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, the sole labor and delivery care provider in the city. The hospital delivered 2,040 babies last year compared to 1,857 in 2020, with the biggest months for births in July and December.
That increase lines up with registered birth certificates, which were up almost 6% for babies born in Denton County last year, according to the county clerk’s office. Marriages saw an even bigger jump, up 15% in 2021 from 2020’s 5,187. There were 5,346 marriage certificates countywide in 2019.
At Texas Health Denton, the number of deliveries was more than twice the 3%-5% increase hospital staff was anticipating.
“When you look nationwide, the birth rates have really gone down every year except for 2014,” chief nursing officer Melissa Winans said. “Now, you can draw a lot of conclusions about the why, but even with a 10% increase in 2021, we’re not quite at that number we were in 2019. So, it seems like we made up some of the lost ground, but on any given year, a 10% increase is a lot.”
The deliveries also included 24 sets of twins, which is about average, Winans said, and one set of triplets.
The higher patient volume came at a time of increased strain on hospital staff.
“COVID has really changed the way that we provide care, the way that we see folks come in — the staff has felt it,” Winans said. “It’s not just labor and delivery — you’ve got your mom-baby nurses, you’ve got your NICU nurses, and then we tend to take care of sicker moms, so some of them have stayed in our intensive care unit. We’ve had some moms with COVID, which prolongs both their stay and their baby’s stay.
“You feel it on a lot of fronts, it’s not just the delivering of the baby.”
Nationwide births and marriage declines were significant in 2020, with the number of daily births down 4% compared to the average rate of a less than 1% annual decline since 2010. Marriage shortfalls across the U.S. were estimated at nearly 340,000.
Texas Health Resources saw a 4% increase last year for births across all hospitals in its system. In Denton, the demand for obstetrics and neonatal services prompted the hospital to begin work on a new four-story Center for Women and Infants. Featuring 12 labor and delivery beds, two C-section suites and 30 total antepartum and postpartum beds, the new facility will help Texas Health meet the need for labor and delivery services, which is expected to increase 40% over the next decade.
“The population in the cities is growing so as we continue to recruit for more physicians, I think we’ll see that birth rate increase year-over-year,” Winans said. “We’ll be able to triple our current birth rate in what we’re building.”
The center will also house a simulation lab, a residency program and 10 additional emergency beds. It is expected to open in late summer.