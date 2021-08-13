Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment in support of World War II, steams on the tracks along Mingo Road in Denton on Friday, as part of its 10-state tour.
Thousands of North Texans came out to the Sycamore Street railroad crossing Friday evening as Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 paid Denton a visit as part of its summer tour.
The Big Boy steam engines were first delivered to the company in 1941, with 25 of them built specifically for Union Pacific’s use. It was Big Boy No. 4014, the only operating Big Boy left after UP finished restoring it in 2019, that stopped in downtown Denton Friday evening.
The Denton Police Department estimated a turnout of between 2,000 and 3,000 people in the downtown area alone, with hundreds, maybe 1,000, scattered elsewhere along the engine’s path. Many of them endured upper-90s heat for hours, as delays near Pilot Point pushed the Big Boy’s arrival back to about 6:50 p.m., from its scheduled 5 p.m, and shortened its stop in Denton from the originally planned 30 minutes.
It was far from just Denton residents in attendance, with many making the trip from different cities, and even different states, to see the historic engine in person. Some out-of-town onlookers chose Denton over other North Texas stops, which included ones in Pilot Point before and in Fort Worth after.
“We heard it was coming and we figured the Fort Worth [stop] would be more crowded,” said Paradise resident Risa Kaker, who came out Friday with her husband, a train enthusiast. “When I saw it was coming, I thought, “What a great date night!”
Big Boy No. 4014, which had accumulated over a million miles by the time it was retired back in 1961, has been on tour for just over a week. It left its base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5 and won’t return until Sept. 7. Friday’s brief stop in Denton was the last before the steam engine’s first major display stop of the tour, scheduled for Saturday in Fort Worth. Along the route, it will make four other extended stops in Houston, New Orleans, St. Louis and Denver before returning to Cheyenne.
Some among the crowd in downtown Denton had ties to the railroad, like city resident Donald Duplessis, who brought his daughter out to see the engine.
“He didn’t work on this one, but my dad used to work for Union Pacific as a supervisor on the West Coast,” Duplessis said. “I’ve never seen it myself but it’s pretty cool. I didn’t expect this many people — I was thinking we would pull up and nobody would be out here.”