North Texas is in the midst of a record-breaking summer, and with increased temperatures comes more risk for heat-related illness for your pets. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when it comes to keeping pets safe.
Must-haves: Hydration and shade
The more time your pet spends outdoors, the more they need access to fresh, cool water and shade. That’s especially true for dog breeds like English bulldogs, or Persian cats that have flat snouts.
“Those guys can’t pant effectively and they’ve very susceptible to heatstroke, just like if they’re elderly or overweight,” said Shelly Meeks, animal services manager for the city of Denton.
Certain health conditions like heartworms or obesity can also make pets more vulnerable to heatstroke, so Meeks recommends getting your pet a vet checkup if it’s been a while.
Kiddie pools filled with cool water can help pets stay cool — just be sure to keep them in shaded areas because they will not be effective if the water is warm.
Protect paws from hot asphalt
Just like walking on hot asphalt with bare feet can be painful if the ground is hot, the same is true for pets. Asphalt tends to trap heat, so on a sweltering day when it's in the 90s, asphalt can reach internal temperatures of nearly 150 degrees.
A good rule of thumb, Meeks says, is to test the temperature of the asphalt on the back of your hand. If it’s hot to the touch, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws. Stick to grassy areas or get some booties or other protective paw-wear for walks.
Skip the shave
While a trim can help if your pet has a very thick coat, some people might be tempted to shave their dogs or cats to help keep them cool, but that could make them more vulnerable to the heat.
“Their coat actually protects them from the heat and the cold and protects them from sunburn, so unless it's a dog that normally is shaved, like a poodle or something, you really don't want to shave your dog to try to help them cool down,” Meeks said. “That's not helping them — it actually can cause them to overheat from the sunburn.”
Keep pets close
The hubbub of summer fun can bring extra risks for pets. Pets shouldn’t be left unsupervised near in-ground or deep pools, or left in a parked vehicle even when temperatures are lower since the inside of a car can quickly heat up. Make sure to keep pets away from grills while they’re in use, keep gates closed and pets secure, especially if they may be spooked by loud noises.
Meeks recommends microchipping and making sure microchips are registered so pets can be more easily found if they do manage to slip out. Microchipped pets can be registered with Denton Animal Services for free.
Be on the lookout for warning signs
Animals cannot sweat to cool down like humans do, so early intervention is important when it comes to heat-related illness. Excessive panting and drooling, redness in eyes and ears, a lack of coordination, agitation and fainting, diarrhea and vomiting are early warning signs of heatstroke. Advanced stages of heatstroke can lead to fainting and seizures, cause organ failure and even be fatal.
If your pet is showing signs of overheating, immediately get them to a cool area, offer them small sips of water, and drape a cool wet towel over them or hose them off with a water hose. Once you’ve started taking steps to cool your pet down, call your vet. Even if they seem OK, some signs of heat-related illness aren’t as apparent as others, and they should be checked out to determine if they need further interventions.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.