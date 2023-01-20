As the price of eggs is soaring nationwide, some residents in Denton County are finding other ways to get them — by purchasing their own chickens and harvesting their own eggs. This solution has led to an increase in chicken sales, and a local farm store in Denton is feeling the pressure.

D&L Farm and Home has seen an increase in hens sold at the Denton location on Fort Worth Drive. Employee Abigail Griffith said the store sold out of hens and chicks this week. She said phones have constantly been ringing and asking whether they have hens.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you