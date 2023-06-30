Joe Rivas shows off some of his wood burning artwork at his home in Denton this week. Rivas sells his artwork at the Denton Community Market every Saturday, and will have an art display during his fundraising event July 16 at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery. Rivas is raising money to repair the ramp on his van.
Joe Rivas shows off some of his wood burning artwork at his home in Denton this week. Rivas sells his artwork at the Denton Community Market every Saturday, and will have an art display during his fundraising event July 16 at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery. Rivas is raising money to repair the ramp on his van.
Like many others in Denton, Rivas has found himself in a difficult financial situation over mobility issues. His disability requires him to use a motorized scooter to get around and a vehicle to haul it when he needs to take care of the necessities — going to the store or the doctor, for example.
Now he says his 2007 Honda van needs repairs to operate properly, and with the summer course he typically teaches at North Central Texas College canceled, Rivas has limited funds to repair it.
For a few years, Rivas has been learning the art of wood burning. His cerebral palsy makes it difficult since he has limited mobility. But he says he simply takes his time and focuses. His caregiver says he’ll spend hours burning art into the wood.
Under the moniker Tiger Studio, he’s created several pieces, including a portrait of a tiger and a girl playing a saxophone in the moonlight.
It’s a testament to his desire not to let his disability limit his creativity. That creativity also includes a series of stories about “Wheelin’ Willy Wilmer,” a boy with cerebral palsy. But Rivas says he enjoys wood burning because it allows him to create without having to rely on others to help him.
Rivas, who serves on Denton’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities, is raffling two pieces of his art — the 24-by-24-inch portrait of the woman playing the saxophone and a 24-by-24-inch chessboard with a decorative border — to raise funds to repair his van and its ramp, which is no longer electronically operational. He says the ramp must currently be operated manually, which he says causes unneeded strain and stress on caregivers.
He values each of the art pieces at $500. Rivas is selling $30 raffle tickets online for the decorative chessboard and $20 raffle tickets for the portrait.
The raffle for the art pieces began in early May and will last until July 14. But he hasn’t sold many raffle tickets, Rivas says.
At first Rivas says he was needing to raise $2,300, but now says he needs $5,800 for the van and mobility repair. To help raise the increased amount, Rivas will be hosting Joe’s Pyrographic Art Show & Music event at Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery later in July.
The event takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Rivas will be selling his art and raffle tickets and will feature live music from country artist Nick Grant. Food and drinks will also be available.
“If it wasn’t for the [Denton community], I would not be able to work or be independent,” Rivas said.