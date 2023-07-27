A vibrant college town with a strong local art scene, Denton can do more to support its struggling artist community. Roughly 60% of art major graduates are underemployed or working below their qualifications, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Four local artists working in a range of disciplines spoke with us about their inspirations and methods of making a living out of their crafts.

Ray Darbro

Ray Darbro works as a custodian for the University of North Texas but is a crochet artist and metal worker in her off hours.
0
0
0
0
0