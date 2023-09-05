I-35E and U.S. 77 traffic camera

A screenshot from a traffic camera depicts the scene after the crash.

 Texas Department of Transportation

A man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated caused a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E near South Loop 288 on Tuesday afternoon, a Denton police spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man was arrested shortly after the crash on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. It is unclear if additional charges will be added, she said.

