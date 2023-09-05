Sunny skies. Hot. High 101F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 1:22 am
A screenshot from a traffic camera depicts the scene after the crash.
Public safety reporter
A man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated caused a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E near South Loop 288 on Tuesday afternoon, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man was arrested shortly after the crash on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. It is unclear if additional charges will be added, she said.
Beckwith said that medics transported four individuals to a local hospital for treatment. The arrested man was also transported to a hospital to draw a specimen of his blood.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
