Several organizations and activists kicked off an effort Saturday to collect enough petition signatures to push forward a proposed City of Denton ordinance that would substantially cut down on marijuana arrests and citations.
Saturday’s kickoff event at the Denton Downtown Square was the next step in a longtime push for local marijuana reform. That effort has been moved along in large part by Denton City Council member Deb Armintor, who most recently proposed an ordinance in January. That ordinance would have established several protections for residents in possession of marijuana, among them the ban of all arrests and citations for possession of up to two ounces.
The ordinance failed to reach a City Council consensus and would need to go through the same work session process to be considered again. In lieu of that method, Armintor and several marijuana-focused activism groups are aiming to place the ordinance directly on the city ballot in November. To do that, they need to get nearly 2,000 registered Denton voters to sign their petition.
According to Decriminalize Denton Executive Director Tristan Seikel, it will take about 1,745 petition signatures to place the initiative on the November ballot. He explained that’s based on 25% of the most recent election’s turnout — in this case, the May 2021 general election. The campaign is aiming to get many more than that, because the requirement will update after this year’s May election.
Saturday’s kickoff at the Square was attended by dozens, including Armintor and representatives from the many groups involved in the campaign. That included local groups Decriminalize Denton and University of North Texas Students for Sensible Drug Policy, as well as statewide groups Texas Cannabis Collective and Ground Game Texas. The latter organization has orchestrated campaigns throughout the state, including an effort that got a similar marijuana ordinance on this year’s May ballot in Austin.
“This is so important — it’s an issue that has intersectionalities with just about every social justice issue you can think of,” Armintor said. “It’s also the fiscally responsible thing to do. … We put so much money into the criminalization of a drug which is so much safer than so many legal drugs that you can get.”
Other city representatives showed up for the kickoff, including council members Brian Beck and Paul Meltzer. Brandon Chase McGee, a candidate for council, spoke in favor of the proposal. Like many of the speakers, he said current marijuana laws unfairly impact minority groups.
“It’s particularly important for me because I’m a Black man in Texas … and this is disproportionately affecting Black and brown people all over the place,” McGee said. “There are those in power who give a lot of excuses as to why we can or can’t do something. And to be quite honest, I’m tired of the bulls—t.”
McGee also cited young people and the LGBT community as victims of the current laws. Others said veterans and those with chronic injuries or illnesses are harmed by them.
There’s some gray area involved when it comes to what would actually happen if the initiative makes it to the November election and is passed by voters. Armintor said her understanding of the proposed ordinance is that it would be legal under the state’s current marijuana restrictions, but she and other activists acknowledged the possibility that the state could fight it.
Decriminalize Denton spokesperson Stanton Brasher, who shared his own experience as a seller of marijuana, said he feels the movement would still see substantial progress even if the state does move to shut down any new ordinances.
“We think it’s a bipartisan issue,” Brasher said. “With five cities going for this, it’s going to be a lot harder for [Texas] to come in and fight it.”