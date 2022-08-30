John Wetteland
John Wetteland walks out of the Denton County Courts Building on Monday. On Tuesday, the former Texas Rangers pitcher pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

 Al Key/DRC

“I knew I couldn’t handle this. I cannot handle this. … I’ve hated every second of it.” Ex-Rangers player John Wetteland’s accuser testified in court Tuesday, along with other witnesses called by the state, about his allegedly accidental outcry of sexual abuse and the apparent toll it’s taken on his mental health. But the defense called the accuser a liar and entitled brat who was manipulated by a man who has it out for Wetteland.

The gallery of the 462nd District Court, presided by Judge Lee Ann Breading, was full Tuesday morning, and many in attendance were associated with or members of the Wetteland family.

