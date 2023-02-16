Bowling Green (copy)
Bowling Green Park, pictured in 2017 when Denton Parks and Recreation planted about a dozen fruit trees near the community garden, will be renovated next summer to be more accessible.

 DRC file photo

Denton Parks and Recreation recently received almost $600,000 in grant funds to renovate Bowling Green Park and Community Garden. 

The total cost estimate for enhancement of Bowling Green Park, at 2200 Bowling Green St., is about $1.1 million. With the grant, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will fund up to 50% of the proposed construction in reimbursements to the city, or $598,532. 

Bowling Green Park master plan

Denton's plans to renovate and improve Bowling Green Park and Community Garden are outlined in the master plan.

