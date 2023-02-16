Denton Parks and Recreation recently received almost $600,000 in grant funds to renovate Bowling Green Park and Community Garden.
The total cost estimate for enhancement of Bowling Green Park, at 2200 Bowling Green St., is about $1.1 million. With the grant, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will fund up to 50% of the proposed construction in reimbursements to the city, or $598,532.
“So, how that works is we have to pay for it, we submit documentation, and [Texas Parks and Wildlife] will reimburse us up to 50%,” said Chris Escoto, park planner for Denton Parks and Rec.
Bowling Green Park and Community Garden is an 18-acre community park with a community garden, playground, picnic tables, benches and a small fruit orchard. It's close, almost connected, to North Lakes Recreation Center, off of Windsor Drive, but with the planned renovations, the path between them will be more defined.
The city also plans to increase accessibility to the park and to the community gardens.
“It's truly just enhancing the park itself and improving accessibility and connectivity to the other park assets,” Escoto said.
The city plans to make the following improvements and features with renovations:
- New ADA community garden with raised beds
- Increase trail connectivity to the surrounding neighborhood by providing a loop trail within the park and expanding sidewalks toward Windsor Drive
- Adding a trail along the south side of Windsor Drive to provide a connection from Bowling Green Park to the North Lakes Recreation Center
- Parking lot
- Habitat restoration
- Enhanced landscaping, addition of trees, fruit trees and park furnishings.
The Denton City Council approved Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers to serve as the consultants to develop the redesign for Bowling Green Park in December 2020.
From March to July 2021, the department and Pacheco Koch designed a final park rendering through public engagement forums with the City Council. The council approved the master plan for Bowling Green Park in August 2021.
Parks and Recreation Director Gary Packan said the council has supported the project since introducing the master plan.
Packan said the grants allow them to make improvements to their park system and not have a general burden on local residents and the city budget.
“So it's critical that we find sources of revenue, such as grants to add to our fiscal resources, in order to improve our park system,” Packan said.
The department submitted a grant application to Texas Parks and Wildlife for the Local Park Grant for improvements at Bowling Green Park last August.
The local park grant included a budget of $9 million for urban outdoor, non-urban outdoor and small community recreation to support local governments in Texas, based on population size, for the acquisition and development of public parkland.
Texas Parks and Wildlife received 52 applications, and Denton was one of the few applicants awarded the grant in January of this year.
Construction is projected to start in the summer of 2024.
Other grant parks awarded
Bowling Green Park and Community Garden isn't the only park space in Denton awaiting updates.
The City Council also approved the master plan for the Villages of Carmel Park, at 6414 Edwards Road, which will feature trails, a playground, lighting, a pavilion and a parking lot integrated within the existing tree canopy in August 2021.
Denton Parks and Recreation received a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife for $620,000 in March 2022. The estimated budget for the project would amount to about $1.23 million.
Escoto said they are still waiting to get that final contract from Texas Parks and Wildlife before proceeding with construction of the new space.
