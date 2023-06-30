Denton home cook Anthony Langston walked in to RT's Neighborhood Bar before the Secret Chef watch party started, where people immediately shouted “Lanky!”, his nickname.
He smiled — waved back — and started to greet his friends and locals at the bar.
The bar hosted a Secret Chef watch party where Langston’s friends, family and locals watched the first two episodes of the show on Thursday evening.
Langston was selected to participate in Hulu’s new cooking competition Secret Chef for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.
Langston said it was the first time he watched the filming of the show and was excited to see it on Thursday evening.
“So, to see the first couple episodes with friends and see things actually come out to fruition, it was pretty awesome,” Langston said.
The show from executive producer and chef David Chang showcases 10 contestants who are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.
Instead of having traditional cooking show judges, the participants must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests.
The contestants are guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, Chefy, who tasks the participants with performing a series of cooking challenges.
The crowd cheered during Langston’s introduction on the show as he made a Tex-Mex shakshuka — which competitors in the show praised.
“I'm a home cook — and I’m a cheesemonger by day — and a bartender by night,” Langston said during Secret Chef’s first episode. “Since I was a child, I spent a lot of time in front of the TV. Some of my favorite people to watch were TV chefs, and my dream is to do that [be a TV chef].”
Langston is the culinary director at Ten:One Artisan Cheese, a cheese shop in downtown Denton that offers house-made accoutrements to pair with cheese selections. He also bartends at East Side.
This isn’t the first time Langston participated in a cooking show. He competed in Netflix’s reality cooking competition Best Leftovers Ever!, where he competed against two other home cooks in episode 7.
He also had a stint with MasterChef, where a casting representative remembered Langston and asked him to audition for Secret Chef.
The crowd laughed as Langston accidentally cut himself not once — but twice while he was cutting cabbage in the show.
“It's a competition — everyone's going to do great, everyone's going make some mistakes,” Langston said.
During the first episode elimination challenge, Langston was assigned with Tallahassee, Florida, chef Leon Brunson, a secret at the time.
The twist of the challenge was that competitors could not cook together at the same time – and the team with the lowest score would get eliminated.
Langston and Brunson made a Korean bulgogi as they worked together to make the dish. The show got dramatic as Brunson questioned the color of the kimchi, which was pink.
“I think I’m going home,” Brunson said during the show went on a commercial break.
While Brunson may have questioned the color — he was excited that the dish tasted good.
The competitors then rated each other’s dishes anonymously, and the crowd at the bar got tense as Langston, Brunson and chefs Alexa Santos and Anthony Bar were called up by the animated judge to step forward for the highest and lowest-rated dish of the challenge.
The loudest cheers occurred at the bar as Langston and Santos's dish was rated the highest during the first elimination challenge. Langston put both his arms up in the air and bowed to the bar crowd.
“That's a way to start the show,” Langston said. “And to see the whole crowd at RT’s behind me was pretty exhilarating.”
All 10 episodes of Secret Chef are available to stream on Hulu now.
