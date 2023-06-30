Anthony Langston RTs

Denton home cook Anthony Langston waved both his arms up during a Secret Chef watch party at RT's Neighborhood Bar Thursday evening. Langston competed in a new cooking show on Hulu.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Denton home cook Anthony Langston walked in to RT's Neighborhood Bar before the Secret Chef watch party started, where people immediately shouted “Lanky!”, his nickname.

He smiled — waved back — and started to greet his friends and locals at the bar.

Secret Chef watch
Buy Now

Locals watching Secret Chef during at watch party at RT's Neighborhood Bar on Thursday evening.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags