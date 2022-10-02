Harold Jackson
Buy Now

Harold Jackson, shown in 2018, is retiring from Denton County after 41 years.

 DRC file photo

At a recent Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, dozens turned out to support longtime maintenance assistant and local event organizer Harold Jackson — the county’s longest tenured employee with four decades under his belt. Jackson had a lot to say, but his shirt said it all: “The legend has retired.”

Working at Denton County

Harold Jackson proclamation

In a photo from Denton County’s Facebook page, Harold Jackson, center, is shown receiving his proclamation and plaque at the Sept. 20 Commissioners Court meeting.
Flag football coaches
Buy Now

Harold Jackson, center right, speaks with David Jones, left, and Michael Greene, second from left, during the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Flag Football Classic at Fred Moore Park. Jones played football for Northwestern University along with Greene, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2000 and retired in 2008.

Tags

Recommended for you