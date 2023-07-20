Recycled Books
Recycled Books is the main attraction in the lavender Opera House building on the corner of Denton’s Square.

 

In 1983, Don Foster and then-wife Lucy Lovely opened a hole-in-the-wall bookstore near Sunset Strip in Denton. Two relocations and several decades later, that little bookstore has blossomed into one of North Texas’ most recognized landmarks, drawing book and music lovers from across the region.

“It’s the greatest thing in my life, except for my children, of course,” Foster told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Book lovers will find a maze of secondhand treasures in Recycled Books.

