In 1983, Don Foster and then-wife Lucy Lovely opened a hole-in-the-wall bookstore near Sunset Strip in Denton. Two relocations and several decades later, that little bookstore has blossomed into one of North Texas’ most recognized landmarks, drawing book and music lovers from across the region.
“It’s the greatest thing in my life, except for my children, of course,” Foster told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Recycled Books, Records & CDs — a three-story home to hundreds of thousands of treasures — celebrated 40 years in business this June, and, despite the store’s growth over that time, not much has changed. Though Lovely left the business to pursue work in sustainable agriculture, Foster and two of his three children still run the day-to-day operations at Recycled Books.
Just like at its opening, the Fosters and staff, who help curate sections, aim to fill the store with a mix of the eclectic and the everyday. While a lot of the store’s finds in the early days came from the family seeking inventory out directly, these days much of it comes through the front door.
“We always wanted to be a place where people could meet up and find anything that would interest them, from the mainstream to the really obscure stuff,” said Ivy Foster, who helps run Recycled alongside her father and brother.
More than just a retail spot, Recycled has long served as a community gathering space. Before filling the basement with inventory, it hosted local events from science expos to group meetings. Plenty of notables have passed through over the years, according to Don, from Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth to nationally acclaimed author Grady Hendrix.
The store’s growth hasn’t always been seamless. From repeated predictions about the death of analog to the shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Recycled has not been immune to economic challenges. But what has remained constant, Ivy said, has been the public’s support, which has helped the store ride out the waves.
The family hopes that, given the mutual love with Denton, another 40 years is in Recycled’s future.
“The community in general has always been incredibly supportive, and we’re so, so grateful,” Ivy said. “We definitely just want to keep improving and listening to the community about what they’re looking for and trying to keep that going for them as much as we can.”
Recycled will host a storewide 20% off sale July 28 through July 30 to celebrate the anniversary. To learn more, visit recycledbooks.com.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.