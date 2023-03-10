Octopi plush - yarn divas

The Yarn Divas of Robson Ranch crocheted the custom octopuses for premature infants.

 Courtesy photo/Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

The Yarn Divas, an elite group of knitters and crocheters from Robson Ranch, have donated a cute batch of 200 octopuses to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's ill and premature infants.

Infants go into the neonatal intensive care unit if they are born a significant amount of time before their due dates, have health problems or other birth issues. The infants get around-the-clock care from a team of expert health care providers.

Yarn divas with hospital staff

