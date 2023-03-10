The Yarn Divas, an elite group of knitters and crocheters from Robson Ranch, have donated a cute batch of 200 octopuses to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's ill and premature infants.
Infants go into the neonatal intensive care unit if they are born a significant amount of time before their due dates, have health problems or other birth issues. The infants get around-the-clock care from a team of expert health care providers.
Faith Gallo, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton manager of the neonatal intensive care unit, said the donation had been well received by the staff and the families.
“They can take it home as a [memory], as well as when their kids get older to show them that they had this at the hospital and the volunteers did this to help them grow,” Gallo said.
Texas Health Denton houses the only Level III designated neonatal intensive care unit in Denton, offering advanced neonatal care to the tiniest patients.
Inspired by the Octo Project, the Yarn Divas got to work. The Octo Project started in Denmark in 2013 as a group of volunteers used premium cotton to crochet colorful octos for premature babies. The tentacles of an octopus resemble the umbilical cord and remind the babies of their time in the womb.
The Yarn Divas members are known to knit or crochet items to donate to various charities. Member Debbie Schettek said Pamela Milam, manager of volunteer services at Texas Health Denton, approached the members to make the octopuses for infants.
Schettek said it takes about an hour or two to knit one of the octopuses. It takes a team effort to knit as members who don't crochet get involved by doing needlework on the plushes' faces and bodies.
“We personalize them [octopuses],” Schettek said. “Some may have bows, and some may have hats, bow ties, they all have faces. Depending on the complexity of the personalization — it takes us an hour and a half to two hours per item.”
Gallo said for safety purposes, the octopuses are approved by the infection control department before wrapping around an infact. Each plush is individually packaged without cross contamination to maintain infection control.
Once approved, staff start to put the octopuses in every NICU room once the gender of an infant was revealed.
Gallo said they explain to parents why octopuses plushes are allowed in the room, while other stuffed animals are not. Gallo said families appreciate the plushes provided by the Yarn Divas.
“To allow for comfort and growth … but then we also teach them [families] not to put any other stuffed animals in the bed to prevent [sudden infant death syndrome] and promote safe sleep.”
Gallo said the collaboration between the hospital and the Yarn Divas has made it special to comfort families. The staff appreciate the relationship they have with the Yarn Divas.
“We're grandmothers and mothers and we have at times dealt with kids that have not been as healthy as we would like,” Schettek said. “So, we just enjoy giving back and hope we can make a difference.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.