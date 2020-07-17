Local unemployment numbers in June for Denton and Denton County showed dramatic improvement compared with May’s unemployment numbers.
State unemployment numbers Friday show the statewide jobless rate dropped to 8.6% in June, a sizable decrease from 13% in May.
The city’s unemployment rate also decreased to mirror the state’s jobless rate. About 8.4% of Denton’s workforce was unemployed in June compared with 12.6% in May.
Denton County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the city and state’s rate. The unemployment rate decreased in June to 7.8% compared with 11.9% in May.