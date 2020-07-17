Texas Workforce MG TT 02.jpg

More than 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission. Some are still waiting to receive benefits.The Texas Workforce Commission Building in Austin on March 30, 2020.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Local unemployment numbers in June for Denton and Denton County showed dramatic improvement compared with May’s unemployment numbers.

State unemployment numbers Friday show the statewide jobless rate dropped to 8.6% in June, a sizable decrease from 13% in May.

The city’s unemployment rate also decreased to mirror the state’s jobless rate. About 8.4% of Denton’s workforce was unemployed in June compared with 12.6% in May.

Denton County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the city and state’s rate. The unemployment rate decreased in June to 7.8% compared with 11.9% in May.

— Zaira Perez

 

