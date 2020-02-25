Advocates will have to wait for a local human rights ordinance, as most Denton City Council members on Tuesday said they want to see what the U.S. Supreme Court says in gay rights decisions expected later this year.
Council member Jesse Davis asked for the discussion. During a work session Tuesday afternoon, he said he understood that a local law would be a way to show support for neighbors who are part of the LGBTQ community — specifically protections regardless of how someone expresses their gender or identity.
He expressed concern about whether some council members were putting too much emphasis on how many complaints the city has seen.
“We know people don’t rush to report everything that goes wrong,” said Davis, who is a county prosecutor by day. “Don’t assume that if there aren’t complaints, that there aren’t problems.”
Representatives of city faith communities and LGBTQ advocates attended the work session but were not allowed to address the council.
The city staff researched other equality and human rights ordinances in Texas to show what Denton might adopt. Most council members agreed that Plano’s 7-year-old ordinance might be a good place to start, since Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin all had the additional authority, as well as tax money, from the federal government to enforce federal discrimination laws.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth said he couldn’t support the prospect locally without knowing how much it would cost to enforce the ordinance.
And, he added, he didn’t need any education on discrimination.
“All my life, it’s an issue I’ve had to deal with,” said Hudspeth, who is black.
He was more interested in successful outcomes, he said, pointing out that Dallas has had an ordinance since 2002 — along with resources to enforce it — yet the city still has seen great violence.
According to a Dallas Morning News report, at least three people who identified as transgender have been slain in the past year. More transgender people were killed in Texas last year than in any other state, with half of those homicides in Dallas.
Hudspeth also expressed concern about the message a local rule would send to landlords and business owners, saying he couldn’t tell people “we’ll figure it out.”
Council member Keely Briggs said Denton would be better able to attract and maintain a healthy business economy with local rules, pointing out that Denton would hardly be breaking new ground with them. Parts of Fort Worth’s equality ordinance date back 50 years.
Companies look for communities with nondiscrimination ordinances to help them in recruiting the best talent, she added.
“It’s about inclusion and place-making,” Briggs said.
Council member Paul Meltzer said he supported granting some exceptions for religious organizations, particularly for employment so that the Islamic center, for example, could give preference to hiring Muslims.
“They [religious organizations] have to be able to hire people to advocate their tenets,” Meltzer said.
Council member Deb Armintor said she was happy the city was having the discussion. But, she cautioned, the city should also review the part of Plano’s rules that some advocates claim is transphobic.
Mayor Chris Watts bristled at the characterization, saying the Human Rights Campaign scored Plano fairly high for its local protections and urged council members to avoid “clouding the discussion with hyperbole.”
A national advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, scores cities nationwide each year on the Municipal Equality Index. Denton scores 57 out of a possible 100 points on the index, which is about average for the 500-plus cities nationwide that were scored last year.
Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Dallas all achieved scores of 100. Arlington, Houston and Plano all scored higher than Denton. Denton is unlikely to score much higher without the City Council adopting specific policies to protect people.
Watts doubted that local rules would be needed so close to the U.S. Supreme Court decisions, he said.
But he encouraged council members to send the staff their suggestions of important items to include in new rules so that they could be working on the matter in the interim.
Council member John Ryan agreed that no more discussion was necessary before the court decisions.
Sandy Swan, a longtime advocate for gay rights and a Democratic candidate for Precinct 1 Denton County Commissioner, was disappointed in Tuesday’s discussion, saying that most controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions don’t come until the last week of June, when the court adjourns for the summer.
Denton City Council elections are May 2.
“They [council members] just kicked the can down the road,” Swan said.