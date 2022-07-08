Local Progress takes progressive reproductive freedom agenda to local leaders

When Texas’ first resolution to deprioritize abortion investigations appeared before Denton City Council members in early June at a council work session, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council members Jesse Davis and Chris Watts voiced their disapproval for a variety of reasons: not enough time to discuss it, lack of local public input and no conversations with the Denton police chief, city manager or city attorney to discuss how low-priority enforcement would work once the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Davis called council member Alison Maguire’s proposed resolution a political document: “It serves today a political purpose and not a policy purpose.”
That political purpose became obvious when thousands showed up in support of the resolution weeks later, offering the public input the mayor had wanted with chants and signs. Hudspeth wasn’t looking forward to their impending arrival and mentioned it at the council retreat the weekend before the council’s June 28 vote on the resolution.
“I’m upset because it’s not necessary,” Hudspeth said. “That’s some outside group that reached out from Austin, reached out to [former council member Deb] Armintor and reached out to Maguire, and she is bringing the heat on all our families. That makes no sense to me.”
That outside group is Local Progress, a network of local elected officials and advocates seeking to push progressive agendas like economic and racial justice issues at the local level.
Local Progress’ current focus is reproductive freedom rights, and the group has been busy behind the scenes at the local and county level, in and out of Texas, to take action to keep their communities safe since the state is unwilling to do so.
“I would say that many people in Texas who have the ability to be pregnant are now at risk,” said Kara Sheehan, the Texas chapter manager of Local Progress. “We are looking to our local officials to lead. Texas passes a lot of laws about what is to be criminalized, and it is irresponsible for us to prioritize investigating and tracking people who receive the care that they need to live their fullest lives.”
Sheehan referred to the resolutions as the “first step for local government to really send a message they’re going to prioritize reproductive and abortion care their community needs.”
In Denton, this first step took the form of Texas’ first resolution to deprioritize abortion investigations when, on June 28, the City Council voted 4-3 to pass it. Armintor, a former Denton council member, said she had come across an article by The Texas Tribune about an Austin council member’s quest to pass the GRACE Act to deprioritize abortion investigations in Austin.
The Austin City Council is expected to vote on the act at its July 21 council meeting.
Armintor, who sits on Local Progress’ Texas organizing committee, said she spoke with Sheehan about bringing a similar resolution to Denton. She said that she, like a lot of people, is frustrated with Congress’ unwillingness to pass legislation to protect abortion rights as it did for civil rights after the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
“[This issue] affects the people you represent,” Armintor said in response to the mayor’s objection to discussing national issues at the local level. “... People who voted for people like [council members] Alison and Brian [Beck] and Vicki [Byrd] are really concerned about public health and equity issues and expect them to represent them on these issues.”
Local Progress’ origins
Formed in 2012, Local Progress sought to provide a larger network of needed support for local elected officials who sought to advance innovative policy solutions to the country’s largest problems and create, as its website points out, “new models of governance that work for the many, not just the wealthy and well-connected few.”
Five years later, the Texas chapter formed to work on a variety of issues, including working with local elected officials to put policies into place to protect undocumented immigrants from then-President Donald Trump who, Sheehan said, imposed strict directives on how immigration enforcement should interact with communities.
These sanctuary policies, as they became known, ended in Texas when, on May 7, 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the “sanctuary cities” bill into law. It puts sheriffs, constables, police chiefs and other local leaders at risk for a Class A misdemeanor charge if they refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and civil penalties between $1,000 for the first offense and $25,500 for each subsequent one, according to a 2017 Texas Tribune report.
Sheehan began working with Local Progress shortly after the Texas chapter formed. She works with both local elected officials and local advocates. They began working on reproductive rights resolutions and other abortion-related initiatives shortly after someone leaked the Supreme Court’s impending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Texas has been restricting abortions for years, and anti-abortion lawmakers have been putting in place restrictions,” Sheehan said. “We hope that our local leaders will step up and our federal leaders will step up to provide care.”
Some of those local advocates include the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, a civil rights organization. Blair Wallace, the policy and advocacy strategist, focuses on reproductive rights. She’s also the co-creator of Texas Abortion Access Network and a trainer for Texas Abortion Access Academy.
Wallace wrote in an Aug. 17, 2020, post for the ACLU of Texas that, despite abortion being legal in Texas then, local governments were “adding fuel to the fire by passing anti-abortion ordinances that confuse residents about their rights and increase the ever-present stigma around seeking abortion care.” She wrote that 13 Texas cities had passed “sanctuary cities for the unborn” ordinances.
Wallace and the ACLU began working with local governments to pass pro-abortion rights resolutions that seek to offer reproductive freedom and justice, she said, to the majority of Texans who are demanding it.
“Now is the time for local elected officials and local governments to do everything in their power to support them,” Wallace said. “What we have been trying to do is help policymakers make good policy and figure out where counties can fit in, cities can fit in while still abiding by the state constitution.”
They’re not alone. Fair and Justice Prosecution, a network of elected local prosecutors who promote a fair and equitable justice system, released a statement, signed by nearly 100 prosecutors from around the country, that highlighted their unwillingness to use limited resources to investigate abortion-related crimes:
“Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions. Prosecutors are entrusted with immense discretion. With this discretion comes the obligation to seek justice. And at the heart of the pursuit of justice is the furtherance of policies and practices that protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community.”
Five Texas district attorneys signed the statement. Those include John Creuzot of Dallas County, José Garza of Travis County, Joe Gonzales of Bexar County, Mark Gonzalez of Nueces County and Brian Middleton of Fort Bend County.
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted Denton County District Attorney Paul Johnson’s office. Jamie Beck, the first assistant district attorney, said the office doesn’t have an official statement to release since they haven’t received a case related to it, and the state is still figuring out how to proceed forward with this issue. But Beck said they do have discretion when it comes to pursuing cases.
“[However] we’re not like Judge Creuzot and not prosecuting,” Beck said. “We’re sworn to uphold and follow the law, whether or not we personally agree.”
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said it would be premature for him to make any statement on how enforcement would be handled since the department isn’t sure how everything will work now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. He said there are more questions than answers.
Dixon said he believed Texas’ “trigger law” specifically states that they wouldn’t be arresting pregnant people.
Many abortion rights advocates are worried about the language in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s late June advisory about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, especially since medication abortions account for more than half of the abortions in the U.S., according to a February 2022 study by the Guttmacher Institute.
“Upon taking effect, the [Human Life Protection] Act provides that a person ‘may not knowingly perform, induce, or attempt an abortion’ except under limited circumstances, such as a life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy,” Paxton wrote. “A person who violates The Act commits a first-degree felony if an unborn child dies as a result and incurs civil penalties of not less than $100,000 for each violation.
“My office is specifically authorized to pursue and recover those civil penalties, and I will strictly enforce this law,” he added. “Further, we will assist any local prosecutor who pursues criminal charges.”
The domino effect
Since the passage of Denton’s resolution, other Texas city councils and county commissioners are discussing similar offerings, though not all have been successful at passing them.
In late June, the ACLU and other abortion providers sued Paxton and the state to block officials from enforcing the state’s pre-Roe abortion laws. A Harris County district court granted a temporary restraining order, according to a July 1 ACLU update.
The Texas Supreme Court overturned it.
The pro-abortion left is—as expected—now suing me and the State of Texas to block our state’s pro-life laws. I anticipated this and am ready. They will lose. Texas laws defending the unborn will win. #RoeVsWade— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 27, 2022
On Tuesday, the El Paso City Council attempted to follow Denton’s lead. There, after hours of testimony similar to Denton’s, City Council members “ignored the will of their constituents,” according to a press release from council member Alexsandra Annello, and voted against the resolution. Mayor Oscar Leeser cast the deciding vote.
Annello said it was disappointing that the city manager, Tommy Gonzalez, and the mayor didn’t believe the city had the authority to set priorities for the police and determine how resources would be used.
The council member supported allocating funding to support people who travel out of state for abortions and working with the city’s newly formed Women’s Commission to ensure that the most up-to-date information is available so El Pasoans can easily find and access the care they need.
“This is not the end of our work,” Annello said in Tuesday’s press release. “I will do everything in my power to continue pushing for these protections, including working with our District Attorney to join other Texas DAs who have pledged not to prosecute those seeking or providing abortions.
“Together, we must ensure everyone has the reproductive health care they need. We aren’t truly free unless we can control our own bodies, lives, and futures.”
A few days later, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services. Whitehouse.gov highlights four points the order will do:
- Safeguard access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception.
- Protect the privacy of patients and their access to accurate information.
- Promote the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics.
- Coordinate the implementation of federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.
Biden also directed the secretary of Health and Human Services “to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medication that the FDA approved as safe and effective over 20 years ago.”