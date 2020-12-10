It was like fate the way nurses Princess Holt and Nikki Roberts, First Refuge Ministries and Mount Calvary Baptist Church came together to start a new clinic for those who need medical services in southeast Denton, Holt said.
Holt and Roberts have the skills and the heart, and now they have the means to volunteer their time and services as nurses to the clinic that will operate out of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1111 Wilson St. They’ll see their first batch of patients Saturday through a partnership with the church and First Refuge Ministries, a local organization that offers free medical and counseling services, as well as a food pantry.
“When COVID came about, we were thinking about ways we could really give back to the community and make an impact in low socio-economic people who have a need,” Holt said.
Amanda Keck, First Refuge’s Medical Clinic director, said residents can receive primary and acute care services, such as treating chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and hypothyroidism, as well as other infections.
First Refuge has a food pantry going at Mount Calvary, but they wanted to start providing medical services as well, director Paul Juarez said. The Rev. Cedric Chambers of Mount Calvary approached Juarez about offering medical services and said the church has classrooms currently not in use because they have limited in-person services.
Meanwhile, Holt and Roberts, nurses at The Heart Hospital Baylor in Denton, were trying to figure out how to offer their knowledge and services.
“[Nikki’s] husband Wilson, one of the board members at First Refuge, met with Paul — this is after Nikki and I met trying to figure out what we want to do — over lunch, and he mentioned they got a new site for Mount Calvary to do a medical clinic there, but he didn’t have any providers,” Holt said. “As fate had it, Nikki said, ‘Me and Princess were talking about doing something. We’re your providers.’”
The desire to do something good for people is Holt and Roberts’ driving force. Both have volunteered their time before in different capacities and realized they could help people who really need it — people who don’t have the means to access health care.
“I just feel like there’s so much to get you down in the world and evil and bad things happening,” Roberts said. “I think the way you fight the bad is by doing good things. … My main motivation is … that verse in Romans 12:21.”
The verse reads: Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.
“I just think [overcoming evil] requires action on a Christian’s part,” Roberts said. “The way I know how to do that is offering the knowledge I have as a nurse.”
Holt said she spent more time with herself studying the Bible this year, and it led her to seek opportunities to give back through her nursing.
“I love my job. I love being a nurse,” Holt said. “I’m a pretty new advanced practice nurse … and when I started out, my practice is working in aesthetics. It’s not really doing a whole lot of things considered medical, because this is facial stuff, so I felt like I wasn’t really truly utilizing my skills and talents and helping patients.”
When she has volunteered with First Refuge in the past as a nurse, she said it was a wonderful feeling to see she was impacting people’s lives.
“You really feel like you get to spend time with [patients], even if it’s just to be a listening ear, someone for them to vent to, or someone for them to pray with,” Holt said.
Juarez said First Refuge’s partnership with Mount Calvary started with a text from Chambers saying some people in southeast Denton needed food and they had a little money to pay for it. The food pantry at the church got its start the week after Easter Sunday, and then came talks about a clinic.
“It was that simple, but it was the first time I met Pastor Chambers in person, and then we started talking about other things,” Juarez said. “We started talking about how we would love to put a medical clinic over here.”
George Floyd’s death and the subsequent calls for racial justice also played a part in their decision to work together. Holt, who’s Black, and Roberts, who’s white, said they wanted to show they can make an impact.
Holt said she wasn’t very impacted when she heard about Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer — something she said she, herself, had experienced within her own family.
“My brother was murdered by a police officer,” Holt said. “He had a mental illness. He was literally murdered by a police officer. When [Floyd was killed], it was another person. I didn’t really think with George Floyd there would be as big of a movement as it was. When Nikki called me, she was taken aback and upset; then it made me think a little bit more deeply about it.
“Maybe if people see we’re Black and white, we’re working together, maybe it’ll make a huge impact,” Holt said. “We’re literally like sisters. Especially for Mount Calvary. I’ve never been there, but Nikki said it’s a predominantly African-American church. We thought maybe [the clinic] might be a little more impactful, especially seeing someone of color there.”
Roberts said she hopes they can be an example of people uniting.
“We’re really good friends, and we’re medical people, and we just kind of talked about what’s happened in society this year, what’s gone on,” Roberts said. “We thought, well this is a way to be a good example of people that are different on the outside, but the love of Christ is what overcomes these perceived differences that people have. That we unite in God’s love.”
Chambers, the pastor at Mount Calvary and president of the Denton and Vicinity Ministerial Alliance, said he has heard from people all year who need access to medical services.
“We understand that because of the pandemic, there are many people who cannot pay for a doctor’s visit or afford to go to the doctor,” Chambers said. “As [the alliance] goes out and meets with people in the community, there’s been a cry.”
Juarez said the medical services will be free. While the clinic is located in southeast Denton, and Juarez said they really wanted to assist residents there, services will be available to anyone living in Denton County north of Lewisville Lake.
No one knows where the clinic will go, but they all hope for the best. The plan right now is to operate once a month.
“Going into the future, we hope to move from monthly to biweekly, and as it grows and the need grows, we’re looking to make this into an every Saturday endeavor,” Chambers said.
The clinic will run at Mount Calvary from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Hopeful patients need to bring identification, proof of income and proof of address.