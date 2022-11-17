Exchange-Rescued Horse
Ranch Hand Rescue founder Bob Williams with Spirit, a horse rescued in San Antonio in 2012. Ranch Hands Rescue was one of five Denton County nonprofits to receive grants from the North Texas Community Foundation this month.

Five Denton County nonprofits were among 28 across the region to receive grants from the North Texas Community Foundation this month.

More than $373,000 was awarded throughout three recent grant cycles to support programing in land conservation, animal welfare and equine therapy, as well as emergency animal rescue initiatives in Johnson and Tarrant counties.

