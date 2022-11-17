Ranch Hand Rescue founder Bob Williams with Spirit, a horse rescued in San Antonio in 2012. Ranch Hands Rescue was one of five Denton County nonprofits to receive grants from the North Texas Community Foundation this month.
Five Denton County nonprofits were among 28 across the region to receive grants from the North Texas Community Foundation this month.
More than $373,000 was awarded throughout three recent grant cycles to support programing in land conservation, animal welfare and equine therapy, as well as emergency animal rescue initiatives in Johnson and Tarrant counties.
The Denton County recipients and their supported programs are:
New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy (Argyle): For the purchase of a new utility vehicle to transport feed to each paddock.
Ranch Hands Rescue (Argyle): General operations support for animal-assisted therapy services.
Riding Unlimited (Ponder): To purchase hay for the herd of therapy horses.
University of North Texas Foundation: To support the continued efforts to reestablish, protect and conserve 85 acres of prairie lands at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area.
Victory Therapy Center (Flower Mound): To support veterinary expenses and farrier services for their equine.
The fall grant cycles are funded through support from donors including the Susi and Mike Bickley Charitable Fund, the Conservation and Environment Fund, Anita Berry Martin Memorial Endowment Fund, and Helen D. and R.E. (Bob) Wallace Foundation Fund.