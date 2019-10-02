U.S. Air Force Airman Payton P. Jones recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Jones is the son of Laura and Johnny Jones of Denton. He is a 2019 graduate of Princeton High School in Princeton.