Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon pledged today on Twitter to not use force as protests continue in downtown Denton, while Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said his agency does not plan to have a "show of force."
Protests are expected to start today around 6 p.m. to voice frustrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during an encounter with a white police officer in Minnesota.
Daily protests started in Denton on Saturday, as several other communities across the country have also protested Floyd's death. Both city and county law enforcement will be present at tonight's demonstrations.
Murphree said deputies and Denton police are meeting daily about the evolving situation and support a peaceful protest.
“Our goal is to not have anybody hurt or any property damage,” Murphree said this afternoon.
His department does not plan a “show of force” as protesters are expected to march for the third night running.
“We’re not going to be out there in riot gear, or carrying batons,” Murphree said.
On Twitter this afternoon, a local activist asked Dixon to pledge not to use tear gas, Mace or rubber bullets tonight.
Murphree confirmed that sheriff’s deputies moved some riot gear inside the Denton County Courthouse on the Square earlier this afternoon.
“We also have to be prepared to not face what Dallas has,” Murphree said, adding that he didn’t expect it.
“This is Denton,” Murphree added. “Cooler heads will prevail.”