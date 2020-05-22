A former Denton Record-Chronicle editor remembered the late Phyllis George as someone who had that special something.
Pat Shutterly, who worked for the local newspaper as the women’s editor from about 1968 to 1971, traveled from Denton to Atlantic City, New Jersey, with George right before Labor Day in 1971 for the Miss America contest.
George had nabbed the crown for Miss Texas, and had her eye on the more famous, more lucrative crown.
“There are small moments in life that seem small but portend more,” said Shutterly, who lives near Richmond, Virginia. “When Phyllis was up on the stage playing [the piano], the sound system got cranky. It went out all. All she could hear was herself. She’s up there playing and it’s almost a pantomime. She was just smiling, beaming and bouncing. I think a lot of people would have stopped. But she kept on smiling and beaming and bouncing. I remember thinking, ‘This is a girl who’s going to go somewhere.’”
George went on to become one of the first women in sports broadcasting. She died May 14 at age 70, after a blood disorder.
George was born to Diantha Cogdell and James George in Denton. She attended North Texas State University for three years, and was crowned Miss Texas in 1970. Because Texas Christian University awarded scholarships to Miss Texas honorees, George left North Texas and enrolled at TCU. She left when she won Miss America in 1971.
After she won the crown, George went on to work for CBS Sports in 1974. In 1975, she joined the cast of The NFL Today, co-hosting live pregame shows before games. George didn’t do play-by-play sportscasting, but rather became known for her human interest interviews with athletes.
George married twice. Her first marriage was to Hollywood producer Robert Evans, and her second to Kentucky Fried Chicken owner and Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. With Brown, George had two children: Lincoln Tyler George Brown and Pamela Ashley Brown, a White House correspondent for CNN. Both of George’s marriages ended in divorce.
George was successful in business, launching Chicken by George fillets in 1986, and later starting a cosmetics company in 2003 that sold merchandise through the Home Shopping Network. She also had deep civic roots in Kentucky, founding the state’s Museum of Art and Craft in Louisville.
Shutterly tagged along with George as she represented Texas through the preliminary rounds of the Miss America competition.
“Phyllis stood out pretty immediately, I thought, from all those very pretty girls,” Shutterly said. “Phyllis sparkled. That’s what I always thought. She sparkled. She was really pretty but she sparkled. She had this warmth.”
Shutterly recalls the contest was being like a political convention, with family and friends traveling to Atlantic City to cheer on their contestant with signs and whooping. George had just a friend and her parents for a portion of the trip.
“When we were in Atlantic City one afternoon, and we were on the boardwalk — I don’t know what Atlantic City is like these days, but ... there were guys standing there hawking their wares,” Shutterly said. “Phyllis had had a long day, doing the pageant. She said she would do anything for a slice of watermelon. So we decided we were going to get a watermelon for Phyllis. What we didn’t count on was getting it back to the hotel. It was big. I carried it for a little while and her friend would carry it for a little while. But we got that watermelon back to the hotel. I told her, ‘After what we went through to get you that watermelon, you better win.’”
Shutterly wrote her stories, then called the Denton Record-Chronicle newsroom to dictate them. On the evening of the big competition, the Sunday paper’s deadline was midnight. Shutterly hustled from the pageant to phone in the story of “local girl does good.”
Shutterly kept tabs on George’s career after her big win. She had gotten a job at the Fort Worth Press when George was on her post-contest tour.
“The year after she won, she was doing all the touring,” Shutterly said. “We got together and talked for a while. She never seemed to have a facade or have a celebrity attitude. She was not an arrogant celebrity. She was not impressed with herself. We were talking, and she was tired — she had her shoes off and was rubbing her feet. She looked around and saw a photographer taking pictures of her. She just shrugged. So there again was that thing that I remembered. She just shrugged. She was real.”