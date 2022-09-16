In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Friday reported the lowest available price as $2.98 a gallon, found at the 7-Eleven off West Oak Street and Avenue B. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices across the state fell for the 13th straight week — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $3.18 a gallon — but some metro areas, including our own, saw upticks.
The statewide average price is now 37 cents more per gallon than at this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 5 cents on the week, to $3.70 a gallon — 52 cents more than during mid-September 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.36 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen and San Angelo are paying the least at $2.99 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw pricier fill-ups this week, with the average price in Dallas jumping 9 cents, to $3.25 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 8 cents, to $3.24 a gallon.
The Texas statewide gas price average fell as the price of crude is impacted by conflicting headlines, AAA reported. Some cities, however, have seen pump price averages jump as the price of crude oil fluctuated over the past week, primarily to the upside. Keeping oil prices relatively in check are continued concerns for an economic slowdown in the face of inflation and rising interest rates. On the other hand, energy prices remain elevated with the ongoing war in Ukraine, AAA noted. Ultimately, the retailer sets the price consumers pay at the pump.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.44 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.