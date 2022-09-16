Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Friday reported the lowest available price as $2.98 a gallon, found at the 7-Eleven off West Oak Street and Avenue B. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices across the state fell for the 13th straight week — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $3.18 a gallon — but some metro areas, including our own, saw upticks.

The statewide average price is now 37 cents more per gallon than at this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 5 cents on the week, to $3.70 a gallon — 52 cents more than during mid-September 2021.

