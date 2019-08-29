After spiking the week prior, regional gas prices fell sharply this week as the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped 4 cents to $2.31, AAA reported Thursday.
That price is now 29 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average price dropped 2 cents on the week to $2.58 —26 cents lower than in 2018.
Across the DFW region, prices fell more sharply, with the average price in Dallas down 6 cents on the week, to $2.28 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also fell 6 cents, landing at $2.29.
Denton drivers, however, saw prices tumble on the week, with GasBuddy.com on Thursday reporting the lowest available price as $2.10 a gallon, found at the Kroger station off Teasley Lane and Hickory Creek Road. That price is 9 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.
The statewide gas price average has not been cheaper over Labor Day weekend for Texans since 2016, AAA noted, when the average price was $2.01 per gallon. The average was $2.52 and $2.59 per gallon in 2017 and 2018, respectively.