In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.77 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane. That price is 16 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
With millions of Americans prepared to hit the road next week for Thanksgiving road trips, Texas drivers will be sitting a little higher thanks to the lowest gas prices in the nation, as AAA on Thursday reported a 9-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.07 a gallon.
That price is now 3 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also dropped on the week, down 8 cents to $3.72 a gallon — 31 cents more than during the third week of November 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas down 16 cents on the week, to $3.01 a gallon, with the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 15 cents, to $3.02 a gallon.
AAA Texas said it expects 3.6 million Texans to drive 50 miles or more for leisure this Thanksgiving holiday. Fuel prices around most of the Lone Star State have been trending downward ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week. The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, California has the highest gas price average at $5.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded.