The city of Denton's and Denton County’s unemployment rates fell below 6% in August and are still below the state and national averages, according to the Texas Labor Market and U.S. Department of Labor.
The city's unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in August from 7.3% in July. The county and city of Denton have seen a consistent drop in the unemployment rate since May after going through the highest rates — 12.8% and 14.2%, respectively — in April.
Denton saw the greatest decrease in the unemployment rate in June when the rate dropped by about 5 percentage points from May. Denton County experienced a similar drop in June by 4 percentage points and now has an unemployment rate of 5.6% — the closest it's been to the city rate since March, when the rates were both 3%.
Texas and the United States also saw continued drops in the unemployment rate in August. The state average dropped to 7% from 8.2%, and the national level decreased from 10.5% to 8.5%.