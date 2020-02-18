Although Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy, the council that oversees Denton County troops said the filing shouldn’t have an effect on their units.
Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday with goals to provide compensation for victims amid the hundreds of allegations of sexual abuse from former Scouts, as well as continue to run their Scouting programs through Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, according to a news release.
John Coyle, the Scout executive for the Longhorn Council, said the bankruptcy filing shouldn’t affect the councils, which oversee troops within their jurisdiction, but he added it’s hard to tell if there will be a monetary effect. Coyle said they just have to let their donors know that the filing won’t hit councils and they still need donors’ support.
“The concern is that potential donors don’t understand [that the bankruptcy won’t hit local councils],” Coyle said. “They think they might be throwing money into a lawsuit. We need to let people know we still need [our] donors.”
A news release from the organization states that local councils are separate entities from the Boy Scouts and they are financially independent.
Units in the Longhorn Council will continue meeting, Coyle said. The Longhorn Council oversees Boy Scout units in 23 counties, including Denton County.
Boy Scouts of America also released an open letter to victims Tuesday on its website dedicated to aiding victims. National chairman Jim Turley apologized on behalf of the organization and said the sexual abuse shouldn’t have happened.
“I regret that [our current safety] measures weren’t always in place or weren’t always enough,” Turley states in the release. “The fact is that predators harmed innocent children in Scouting programs, and for this I am deeply sorry.”
Denton’s Boy Scout Troop 65 and Boy Scout Troop 140 and Krum’s Boy Scout Troop 136 did not respond to requests for comment by late Tuesday afternoon.