Some local places of worship have stringent security measure in place, but religious leaders are understandably keeping their cards close.
In the wake of the Dec. 29 shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, which left three people dead, even well prepared congregations are looking for ways to increase worshipers’ safety.
Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis, who leads Congregation Kol Ami in Flower Mound, was confident about his synagogue’s ability to handle targeted attacks when asked this past week. When asked to share security details, Dennis laughed and politely refused to go into specifics, citing safety concerns.
Unlike some other places of worship in the area, Dennis said individual congregants are not allowed to bring firearms to worship, which was a policy decision made by board members.
A 2017 bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott legalized the carrying of firearms by church-goers. It has drawn increased praise and scrutiny in the wake of the White Settlement shooting, during which a lone gunman was quickly killed by two armed congregants.
“We have a security team, but what we don’t need is a crossfire,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the simple reality of attending a synagogue can present a heightened sense of danger.
“The history of actual violent attacks on synagogues is pretty well established worldwide,” he said. “Probably more than most churches, we’ve given a lot of thought to our security.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, recorded incidents of anti-Semitism have trended upward in each category measured — harassment, vandalism and assault — from 2015 to 2018.
Information for 2019 has not yet been published.
While mass shootings at synagogues happen less frequently than at Christian churches, the deadliest shooting attack on Jews in the country’s history happened on Oct. 27, 2018, at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.
The lone shooter left 11 people dead and six injured.
No matter the definition used, mass shootings are on the rise across the country. FBI analysts track active shooter incidents by documenting instances in which at least one shooter is actively killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.
Based upon that metric, active shooter incidents have increased dramatically over the past nearly two decades. While only one such shooting was listed for 2000, 27 were noted for 2018.
Using a narrower definition, the Washington Post counts only shootings in which at least four people are killed by at least one shooter. It does not include “robberies that went awry, and it does not include domestic shootings that took place exclusively in private homes.”
Among the 172 mass shootings listed since 1966, the Post report shows that 11 happened in places of worship. That’s a relatively small proportion compared to those that took place in stores, restaurants, bars and offices.
The Gun Violence Archive has documented five mass shootings in the country during the first week of 2020, resulting in three deaths and 21 injuries.
The group describes itself as “an independent data collection and research group with no affiliation with any advocacy organization.”
Located just a few miles south of Denton, First Baptist Argyle leaders are facing a set of problems becoming increasingly familiar to public places across the country. While security measures have been in place for several years to help mitigate the harm a shooter could cause, congregants are tightening their procedures.
Much like Rabbi Dennis, Pastor Bobby Cates declined to provide too much information on the record about his congregation’s security measures, citing potential safety issues.
As it stands, and capitalizing on a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017, Cates allows congregants with the proper permits to carry a concealed firearm during church services.
The synagogue and church have each partnered with law enforcement agencies to improve their procedures. Dennis said he and security team members will periodically consult with Jewish community members about best practices. For those within Denton city limits, the Denton Police Department holds an annual church security conference.
Officer Shane Kizer said he began putting together the program early last decade, and by 2012 put on the first conference. Now, Kizer said, people come from across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma to get a briefing on church security best practices.
Kizer said the department separately offers shooter response training to churches and other organizations working to install the right plans in case of the worst. Some people have called to ask about the training after the White Settlement shooting, Kizer said.
As churches increasingly became targets of attacks, Kizer said, more church leaders locally have bought into culture changes, especially after the Sutherland Springs massacre in 2017: “It’s kind of changing the mindset that not everybody who walks through that door is a good person or has good intentions.”