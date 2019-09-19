Simmons Street Church of Christ will host its 55th anniversary homecoming celebration during this Sunday's services.
The Denton church will celebrate the milestone with pastor Leonard Graves Jr. from Fordham Church of Christ in Dallas as the guest speaker. Graves will preach on the theme “Looking Back; Moving Forward!” Additional speakers include Calvin Evans, Larry Shead and Freeman Robinson at the 2:30 p.m. service.
The congregation invites former pastors and members to attend the Sunday celebration, which begins at 9 a.m. with Bible study and continues with 10 a.m. worship, a noon lunch and a 2:30 p.m. service.
The church is located at 411 Simmons St. in Denton. For more information, call the church at 940-387-5622.