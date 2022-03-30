The May 7 election will pit former Denton mayor Chris Watts against local business owner Amber Briggle for the at-large Place 6 seat on City Council.
Briggle has not previously served on the council, but she has been active in Denton politics for years and previously served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Watts served three full terms as Denton’s mayor before hitting his term limit cap in 2020. His departure from the council was delayed as elections were pushed back due to the pandemic, so he served as mayor until December 2020.
Their responses to the questions below have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Amber Briggle
Age: 44
Raised in: Born in Fargo, North Dakota. Attended high school in Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Education: Bachelors of arts from the College of St. Benedict in 2000
Employment: Massage therapist for the past 17 years. Owner of Soma Massage Therapy since 2013.
Website: brigglefordenton.com
What does the city most need to focus on as growth continues?
I think what the city most needs to focus on as growth continues is our unique Denton charm. Denton is going to continue to grow and we already have a shortage of housing as it is which is part of the reason why prices are so high — whether you’re trying to rent or buy — and so the growth is going to come and to some degree we do need the growth because we need the housing. But we need to be able to balance that growth with our unique Denton charm so that we don’t become the next Plano or Frisco. Like, I don’t see anyone walking around in an “I heart Plano” t-shirt, but people definitely are walking around wearing an “I heart Denton” t-shirt. And they do that because we are different from the rest, so I think the biggest challenge is how do we keep our charm while balancing the growth that is coming and some of which is needed, like housing.
What are your thoughts on the Denton housing market?
I grew up with unstable housing, and I know what a stress that can be on a family. There is an extended-stay hotel not far from where I live and weekly rates there are $413 a week, which is more than what I pay for my mortgage for my five-bedroom house not far away. It’s unfair and it’s unjust. People who are living in these extended-stay hotels, paying $413 a week: You can never get ahead — you’ll never be able to get ahead. You’re working two or three jobs just to pay the front desk for your ability to have a roof over your head, and I think there’s definitely more that we can do about that. My thoughts are that we can do more. We need to do more. It’s a public safety issue, it’s a social justice issue, it’s a human rights issue. We have a shortfall of about 4,300 affordable housing units in Denton and we need to do more to catch up. We also need to have a diversity of housing options for people — families and incomes of all sizes — and I think that there’s ways we can do that by working with the Denton development code. I think there’s ways we can do that by maybe streamlining the application process for developers, in general, but more specifically for people who want to bring affordable housing to Denton. I think we could use community block grant dollars to help landlords make some much needed repairs on their properties in exchange for making those properties affordable housing. So, I think there’s a lot we can do. I think there’s actually a lot of low hanging fruit that we can address to make this happen, but it’s definitely something that we need to do, and I don’t think that previous administrations have done enough to address this.
What can be done to mitigate infighting among council members?
I think it’s respect. It comes down to respect and respecting a diversity of opinions and ideas and understanding that just because someone has a different idea, a different point of view, that doesn’t make them a bad person. When I had Attorney General [Ken] Paxton over to my house like six years ago for dinner, we come from very different points of view and we were able to sit down and have a really thoughtful conversation with each other, and that’s how I try to approach things. I sincerely want to hear what people have to say. I’ll tell you when I think you’re wrong, but I’m not going to call you names and I’m not going to disrespect you in that way. I’m not going to shut off your microphone or call you names. We might not always agree but by having a respectful conversation, I’m hopeful we can at least work together. I think we can find ways to work together and find compromise where we can.
Chris Watts
Age: 61 as of March 31
Raised in: Born in Little Rock, Arkansas and raised in Denton
Education: Denton High School class of 1979. Bachelors degree in computer science from North Texas State University in 1983. Masters in counseling education and student services from the University of North Texas in the mid-1990s. Law degree from Texas Wesleyan School of Law in 2000.
Employment: Computer programmer from roughly 1983-1988. Self-employed for nearly 30 years running a real estate investment company.
Website: facebook.com/chriswattsdenton
What does the city most need to focus on as growth continues?
I think the city’s got to continue to focus on managed growth. Economic development, for some reason, has waned over the last six months to a year, and I know there’s various different opinions on that regarding incentives from the city, but if we do not have economic growth for both small and large businesses, the residential properties will continue to bear the majority of the property tax burden. Additionally, we won’t have good jobs for our residents. And I think one thing that is important is, sometimes decisions seem to be made in a vacuum. An example is affordable housing: Some approach affordable housing as sort of an independent issue when the point is, it is part of the overall comprehensive approach to how we ensure that number one: People can make a good living here. That they can afford to live here, and so when you talk about economic development or when you talk about more greenspace ... a lot of these things impact affordability and supply and demand in our housing sector of our city. Yet it doesn’t seem like those are taken into consideration, so it’s just the facts and the data, and I think the city needs to continue to focus on comprehensive facts and data for whatever issue they’re looking at. So it’s approaching every concern, every obstacle, every initiative with a basic philosophy of “how do we balance all the competing interests?” How do we gather all the facts and data? How do we gather all the community input and make a decision that best meets all of those? That takes work, and it takes a willingness to listen to opposing views and to compromise and to collaborate when it’s in the best interests of the citizens.
What are your thoughts on the Denton housing market?
I’ve been in real estate in Denton for 30 years. Early on, as a real estate agent/broker selling and representing clients, and then now — for the vast majority of years — as someone who buys investment properties, sells, remodels, small development type projects, and this has been one of the most interesting few years I’ve seen. I’ve never seen price increases like this. In fact, I think I just read ... that Denton County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country ... so when you have that kind of demand, if you don’t have the supply, then you’re going to see what we’re getting now. Of course, the pandemic didn’t help with the supply chain issues. Building costs have gone up, land costs have gone up, so it’s just sort of the perfect storm for what we’re experiencing. And again ... you hear a lot of ideas to bring about affordable housing, but one thing that hasn’t been talked about: Most conversations about affordable housing have to do with the rental market. In other words, are our rents affordable based upon that definition, which everybody still is trying to figure out what paradigm to use, and I’ve always held to the paradigm of what the federal government defines as affordable and that is to look at area median income. A new term has come into play, which is “workforce housing.” Well, those are two different concepts. Workforce housing typically represents people who have income at 80% or above area median income. I think our units we have available can meet that need or come close to meeting that need. It’s the needs of those that make 30 to 50 to 60% of area median income. That’s the greatest need, and so when we look at decisions we’re making that affect the cost of building when we look at [those] that affect the supply, then we have to factor that into the overall concept of what are our objectives and our goals for affordability. So the housing market, number one, is market driven, so I would want to be careful that we don’t try to exert too much control over that. But yet we have to look at the subdivisions that we approve. Do we want houses on smaller lots because that’s what really maximizes the developer’s profitability but it also continues to reduce the diversity of our housing stock?
What can be done to mitigate infighting among council members?
Infighting is different than disagreement. It’s one thing to disagree with someone; it’s another to be disrespectful and to not at least give some kind of deference to the body as a whole and just the people who have been elected. It’s one thing to talk about disagreements in policy; it’s another to attribute motives. It’s another to say, you know, “Hey, I was rolling my eyes at what you were saying. I wasn’t trying to get a reason to talk.” I mean, that gets nowhere. In fact, it really creates an environment where nothing can really get done. It may get done because certain issues may have a certain number of votes, but is it the maximum solution? And I would say, probably not if you have that kind of acrimony because then it doesn’t become about creating policy, it’s about doing something else. And I think it’s just a recommitment to everyone who’s going to serve on City Council to be hard on the issues but soft on the people. If we don’t have that, we’re going to keep getting what we’ve got and that’s not going to be beneficial to the overall community. It’s going to create less than ideal solutions. I mean, if everyone thought the same on council, we wouldn’t have a very good city, so diversity of thought and diversity of ideas, I think, is critical and is really the only way that you can truly get to a solution that has been vetted thoroughly enough to maximize what it is that we’re trying to accomplish. It’s just people treating other people the way they want to be treated.