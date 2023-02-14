Katelynn Scott (copy)

Katelynn Scott, 16, is still missing after she left the South Paloma Creek area on foot Sunday evening.

 Courtesy photo/Little Elm Police Department

Critical missing 16-year-old Katelynn Scott was still unaccounted for Tuesday morning, more than 24 hours after her disappearance.

Missing persons are considered “critical” if their safety or life is thought to be in jeopardy due to circumstances surrounding their disappearance. Little Elm spokesperson Erin Mudie told the Denton Record-Chronicle she could not elaborate on why Scott fits the definition of a critical missing person.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags