Critical missing 16-year-old Katelynn Scott was still unaccounted for Tuesday morning, more than 24 hours after her disappearance.
Missing persons are considered “critical” if their safety or life is thought to be in jeopardy due to circumstances surrounding their disappearance. Little Elm spokesperson Erin Mudie told the Denton Record-Chronicle she could not elaborate on why Scott fits the definition of a critical missing person.
But Mudie said, to her knowledge, foul play is not suspected in Scott’s disappearance.
Scott went missing after she left her parent’s house on Abby Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said she left the house on foot.
Scott is Black and is approximately 5’4”. She was last seen wearing a pink, knee-length, tie-dye dress, a red and blue jacket and green socks with characters on them.
Police asked those with information on Scott's whereabouts to call 911.
While some commenters on the Little Elm Police Department’s Facebook post asked about organizing search parties for Scott, Mudie said the best way for the public to help with Scott’s disappearance is to share the post.
Mudie said she could not speak about the efforts Little Elm police have gone to in searching for Scott as the investigation is ongoing.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.