In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at both the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and the Exxon station off Teasley and Robinson Road. That price is 14 cents lower than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Gas prices inched down across the state while rising in equal measure nationwide amid declining demand, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.17 a gallon.
That price is 12 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 2 cents on the week, to $3.78 a gallon — 38 cents more per gallon than during the first week of November 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.38 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.97 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slight upticks in pump prices, with the average price in Dallas rising a penny, to $3.16 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rose a penny, to $3.17 a gallon.
Crude oil markets continue to fluctuate, swinging in either direction daily; however, the overall trend for the statewide gas price average has been downward, AAA reported. Tighter supplies have kept prices elevated while market analysts are watching to see what the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on fuel demand will be.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.49 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.