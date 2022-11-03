Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at both the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and the Exxon station off Teasley and Robinson Road. That price is 14 cents lower than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.

Gas prices inched down across the state while rising in equal measure nationwide amid declining demand, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.17 a gallon.

That price now 12 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 2 cents on the week, to $3.78 a gallon — 38 cents more per gallon than during the first week of November 2021.

