Lake Dallas celebrated the opening Sunday of the Tiny Home Village’s first Little Free Library at 204 Gotcher Ave. The library was built for facilitating the exchange of books between readers of all ages and backgrounds, according to a press release and the Little Free Library’s website.
Two teachers, who recently moved to the Tiny Home Village, built the house to join the movement of sharing books and to create a community of readers.
“It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a whole lot more books to our community,” the press release stated.
With 60,000 front-yard book exchanges, 10 million books are shared globally each year. The libraries are established across 80 countries to foster neighborhood book exchanges.
As a nonprofit, the Little Free Library was honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest has also named the organization one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.”
— Staff report