A wave of powerful thunderstorms grazed western Denton County on Friday afternoon as a strong cold front pushed unseasonably warm weather out of the way.
Little damage was reported as a possible rain-wrapped tornado brushed the area around Slidell. CoServ logged about 30 customers without power in northwest Denton County. Oncor also reported a handful of outages near Slidell.
In addition to issuing a tornado warning for the area, the National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning that covered parts of Ponder, Krum and Sanger from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
Only a few miles farther east, Denton Enterprise Airport recorded all the action — which was limited to about .22 inches of rain through 6 p.m. Friday and a 24-mph wind gust at 3:27 p.m.
School districts and coaches throughout North Texas canceled hundreds of games and other after-school activities in anticipation of the big weather. Numerous severe storms, including several that carried tornado warnings, erupted beginning about 2:30 p.m. and continued well after dark.
A handful of games were canceled in Denton County, including the girls basketball game between Argyle Liberty Christian and THESA and the boys basketball game between Aubrey and Carrollton Ranchview.
Forecasters expect skies to clear midday Saturday, with the day staying windy and cold. The daytime high will be 44 degrees, and winds will be out of the northwest. Gusts could reach 30 mph.