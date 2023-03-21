BABYWARTHOG
The Dallas Zoo has welcomed a new piglet, born Feb. 17, to its warthog family. The baby, a female, is named Tikiti, which means watermelon in Swahili.

 Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo visitors might notice a little piglet running around the Giants of the Savanna habitat the next time they stroll by.

The newest addition to the warthog family, Tikiti, was born to mom Weela and dad Toby on Feb. 17. She, according to the zoo, looked like a “little melon” when she was born, and that inspired her name, which means “watermelon” in Swahili.

