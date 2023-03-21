Dallas Zoo visitors might notice a little piglet running around the Giants of the Savanna habitat the next time they stroll by.
The newest addition to the warthog family, Tikiti, was born to mom Weela and dad Toby on Feb. 17. She, according to the zoo, looked like a “little melon” when she was born, and that inspired her name, which means “watermelon” in Swahili.
Initially, the animal care team was concerned when she wasn’t wasn’t as active as they expected her to be shortly after her birth, the zoo said in social media posts.
So Tikiti got special around-the-clock care, including being bottle-fed, being weighed multiple times a day, and close monitoring of her development before being introduced to the rest of world.
Now she’s out in the habitat with her family for guests to see. Zookeepers describe her as a “little ball of cuteness” that’s stealing their hearts.
Tikiti’s arrival came the same month as the birth of a 290-pound baby African elephant late last month. The calf, named Okubili, is staying behind the scenes with his mom, Mlilo, for the time being.
