Every year, whether Denton County locals notice or not, a quiet debate stirs when the month of November rolls around. It picks up right after Halloween has passed, which prompts residents to take down their spooky decorations and replace them with one of two seasonal decor choices: Thanksgiving or Christmas.
For some Denton County residents, they break out the Christmas decorations and celebrate Thanksgiving with their homes adorned in Christmas lights. Other members of the community refuse to decorate for Christmas until Thanksgiving has passed. But amid the pandemic, Christmas came early for several Denton County households.
Toni Miller, who has lived in Denton County for five years, recognized the tribulations that came with this year and views putting up her Christmas lights before Thanksgiving as a way to spread cheer and joy.
“We usually are ‘wait until after Thanksgiving people,’” Miller said. “[This year] just requires an early Christmas. Even those who are diehard ‘No Christmas until after Thanksgiving’ people have acknowledged that this year is different. I can't think of anything we need more this year right now than sparkling lights, good cheer, the nostalgia of Christmas past and the hope of Christmas future.”
Simply because of the year 2020 and how it has been dominated by the hardships that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, a polarizing election season and numerous other historical happenings, people have been pushed toward decorating early.
Adriel Boals, a professor and the director of the Behavioral Science Program at the University of North Texas, said for many families, decorating before Thanksgiving was commonplace — even before this unprecedented year.
“Speaking as someone in the field of psychology, I think the psychological principle at play here is actually really simple, and it's people love Christmas,” Boals said. “I know that sounds overly simplistic, but I really think that’s the heart of what’s really going on here. Everyone loves Christmas so much that they’re willing to let it overshadow Thanksgiving.”
While a lot of this love for Christmas is certainly genuine, it is not unreasonable to think some of it may have been influenced by economics. Boals went more into depth about this after his elaboration shifted toward businesses and companies such as Home Depot and Target and their tendencies to put out Christmas-themed products on their shelves right after Halloween.
“A lot of these businesses make a big chunk of their income based on Christmas sales, and so the earlier you get Christmas stuff up, the better your Christmas sales,” Boals said. “So the businesses have a no-brainer decision, start selling your Christmas stuff as soon as possible. So the fact that you start seeing the stores propping it up for economic motivations, it just encourages people, and it has a downstream effect on everybody. Businesses would probably put up their Christmas stuff before Halloween if they could get away with it.”
While there are a lot of residents who prefer to take it one holiday at a time and not decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving, some Denton County locals might have a change of heart this year like Miller.
As Miller said, she is not alone when it comes to this mindset as members of her neighborhood also started adorning their homes with lights and putting out Christmas decorations well before Thanksgiving. Some of the people in her neighborhood who decided to decorate early were the same people who had been strict about not decorating before Thanksgiving. They, in concert with Miller and others, view 2020 as the exception to go against natural habits and decorate early, light up their homes and spark Christmas joy earlier than usual.
Clint West, who has lived in Denton for 11 years, loves Thanksgiving and always extensively decorates. If it were not for this year, West would have maintained the same belief he has always held — but like many others, he believes Christmas needed to come early this year.
“Typically I would say Thanksgiving needs to happen before Christmas decorations go up,” West said. “But because of COVID and everything has been so horrible, I think it’s important to have as much extra joy as possible in the world — and putting out Christmas stuff definitely brings joy.”