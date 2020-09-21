ARGYLE — His voice was calm, yet brimming with excitement.
Electricity was in the air, as Texas high school football was mere moments from making its debut under the UIL’s COVID-19 guidelines.
And in Argyle, where football might as well be a religion, the Eagles were ready to take the field. Anticipation was brewing from everyone inside a socially distanced Eagle Stadium.
Jaime Ramirez could sense it all the way up in the press box. The next few minutes would set the tone for the rest of the season. Everything had to be perfect.
Like a maestro conducting a symphony, Ramirez adjusted his headset and prepared to cue one of the camera operators stationed on the field.
“Find a fan cheering, then pan up a little bit,” Ramirez instructed moments before kickoff of Argyle’s season opener against Decatur. “Perfect. That’s it!”
Ramirez, who is the director of Argyle High School’s live broadcast, is responsible for not only coordinating all of the camera feeds on game night but also the number of Argyle students who work on the production team.
Unlike other schools that may hire out external production companies, Argyle has implemented a program into its journalism curriculum that allows students to not just learn the ropes but also be an integral piece of the production process.
“It takes a whole team to be able to put out the broadcast,” said Ramirez, who is a senior at the University of North Texas majoring in converged broadcast media. “I can’t take credit for anything on my own. [The students] create the image that makes us either look great, good or bad. Luckily, we have students who are engaged. We have students who are willing to take the lead on their own. They’re able to learn and at the same time put out quality work.”
A vision realized
Over the past 30 years, Kelly Massey has done a little bit of everything in the production industry. From producing events to streaming and shooting video, Massey has done it all.
He got his first taste of the business working with the theater at his high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
That program at his high school propelled Massey into his career, which now includes running his company, Grit Productions.
When he moved to Argyle more than five years ago, Massey knew he wanted to give students an opportunity to learn just like he had.
“I’ve been pushing for a while to get the radio broadcasts, which the booster club has done for a long time, to get kids involved in that,” Massey said. “And it just wasn’t panning out.”
That all changed when the UIL announced earlier this summer that due to COVID-19, Friday night football games could be broadcast live. Previously, the UIL had banned live broadcasts on Friday night.
Massey, who is the broadcast liaison for the booster club, knew this could be a way to finally get students involved.
“It was perfect timing in that regard,” Massey said. “We had already been talking about it internally, between the booster club and athletic department. There was a lot of discussion around it. And then the UIL said yes to broadcasting games.”
The booster club proceeded to invest over $10,000 in the plan, purchasing cameras, cabling and other production equipment.
But Massey always wanted it to be more than just an activity for students on game day. He wanted broadcasting to be implemented into the journalism curriculum at the high school.
“The opportunity is huge,” Massey said. “It gives them a chance to decide if this is something they want to pursue in college before they go and do that. It’s a really big opportunity for a kid that has an interest in this world.”
Class is in session
Stacy Short has always tried to give her student journalists the same experience as professional ones.
As faculty adviser of The Talon News — Argyle’s student news site — Short knows the value of real-world experience.
“It is sometimes difficult as student-journalists to travel to games, and go be like a normal reporter in whatever capacity,” Short said. “I’ve always been an advocate for them. I take them to the press box when I can to write their stories just like the other reporters do. I try to show them the right way to do things.”
That mentality translates into Short’s journalism classes, which teach students film, photography, writing — and now broadcasting.
Short has 28 students on her staff at The Talon this year but has a team of six to eight students designated specifically for live broadcasts on Friday nights.
Some are interested in pursuing a career in journalism, broadcasting or media. Others aren’t.
“At least half of them want to go into broadcasting or something related to that field in the future,” Short said. “The others haven’t decided yet. The networking opportunities and learning are so valuable, and they know that.
“I’ve had kids that have gone through my journalism program specifically for the networking. Even the ones that aren’t majoring in journalism, they know these are skills that will last them a lifetime.”
Sophomore Delaney Lechowit is one of those students.
Lechowit operates the camera on top of the press box during games. She said after high school, she likely wants to pursue a career in the medical field but has always loved media and helping people.
As a freshman, Lechowit decided to take Short’s journalism course instead of health science.
One year later, Lechowit is part of a team that is helping families and fans who may not get to attend games in person due to COVID-19 or certain UIL capacity restrictions.
“I would not go back on that decision at all,” Lechowit said of taking journalism over health science. “Even though I’m not helping people in the way I originally planned, I still get information out there and get to entertain people, and have people enjoy Friday night football even if it’s not how it usually is.”
‘They’re doing the job already’
Argyle was looking for a way to enhance its radio broadcasts in 2013.
At the time, Blake Jones was an intern at The Ticket (KTCK, 1310 AM and 96.7 FM), one of the most popular sports radio stations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Through his internship, Jones got to know George Dunham, an on-air personality and longtime voice of UNT athletics.
So when Argyle asked The Ticket if they knew of anyone who could be an audio engineer, Dunham referred them to Jones. The rest is history.
Over the past seven years, Jones has been the audio engineer during football games. In the winter, he is often the play-by-play man on the Lady Eagles’ girls basketball games.
Jones’ title now includes producer of the live broadcast, in addition to his other duties.
But like many other media hopefuls, Jones never had a program in high school like what they have in Argyle.
In his words, it is a massive advantage.
“Working at Argyle, North Texas and doing some cool stuff at The Ticket, the professionals that I see doing the work at AT&T Stadium and at these college games, that’s the same stuff these kids are doing,” Jones said. “They’re not learning in a classroom or at a trade school. They’re doing the job already.
“It’s almost better than that,” he said. “They’re actually doing the job and getting really quality teaching. It’s just great at their age to be able to do what they’re doing. It’s an incredible leg up on everyone else their age.”
At just 15 years old, sophomore Bobby Volling operates the camera on the field during games. Prior to this season, Volling had never performed the task he is charged with now.
But as Ramirez, Jones and Short said, in just four weeks, Volling looks like a seasoned pro.
“It’s kind of crazy to think that I’m getting this opportunity,” Volling said. “It’s totally for free, which is amazing. And like [Ramirez], he’s gotten crazy jobs with this stuff. It’s kind of cool to see where I can go.”
Volling’s job, which is just as taxing physically as it is mentally, is to continuously shoot the game while receiving instruction from Ramirez in the booth.
Ramirez relays important information to Volling over their headsets, like who scored, what player to focus on or where to position his shot.
That feed goes from his camera to a screen Ramirez views in the press box across several hundred feet of cabling. Ramirez then coordinates which shots will be included on air and paired with the radio play-by-play and color commentators.
It’s a task that could take up to 30 professionals to pull off. At Argyle, they use anywhere from six to eight students on game night.
“The thing I’m most proud of with our program is some of these schools are hiring out production companies to put together really amazing products,” Jones explained. “It looks awesome, and they can add in a bunch of neat features that we quite honestly can’t do right now. But what we’re doing is bringing a program into the school, and it’s really mainly a student-run production.
“It’s neat to broadcast to all the parents and grandparents that can’t make it, but it’s also on the other side of it really awesome to give high school students access to experience they didn’t really have a year ago.”
Helping students for years to come
Before the season began, sophomore production assistant Rylie Halk admittedly had no idea what she was getting herself into.
Although Halk has an interest in pursuing broadcasting after high school, she did not know what went into making a live broadcast successful.
“I thought it was going to be way less complicated,” Halk said with a laugh. “The first week or two was kind of a lot. We didn’t really know what we were doing. But it’s been fun. We get to learn a lot of different stuff.”
Moving forward, Argyle is hopeful the UIL will continue to allow live broadcasts. The UIL has said lifting the ban is only temporary for this season, but Argyle has a contingency plan in place.
In the event live broadcasts are prohibited once again after this year, Argyle will continue to have students operate cameras and run the program. The difference is the game will be broadcast 45 minutes after the game ends, and a highlight reel will be created and posted to The Talon’s website the next morning.
Currently, the school broadcasts games to its Argyle Sports YouTube account at no charge to viewers. And the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The things we get to involve kids in, it gives everybody a piece of the pie,” Argyle head coach Todd Rodgers said. “It’s no different than our Majestics [drill team], our band, the cheerleaders or our flag kids. Everybody wants to participate on Friday night, as they should. It’s a great community event, and if they can give back to something having a great viewing experience, they’re going to feel proud to be a part of that.
“And we’re all about raising school spirit in Argyle,” he said.
As for Short and her journalism program, she is overjoyed watching her students learn skills — both media-related and not — that they can use for the rest of their lives.
Whether it’s thinking on their feet, problem-solving or being a team player, Short knows the program at Argyle will help students for years to come.
“They are learning things they never knew they needed to know — and they are learning things they’re loving,” Short said. “The whole situation with COVID-19 has just been a firestorm of a mess with a lot of things, but this is definitely a positive. The kids know they are providing a service that is necessary and needed right now. We love our Friday night football.”